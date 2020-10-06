Prep Boys Soccer: Menomonie scores season-high three goals in loss to Chippewa Falls

Goals have been hard to come by for the Menomonie boys soccer team early in the season.

But that wasn't the case on Tuesday as the Mustangs scored a season-best three goals in a 5-3 Big Rivers Conference home defeat to Chippewa Falls.

Clayton Fanetti, Xander Riedmann and Gabriel Tronnier all scored goals for the Mustangs (0-6-0, 0-5-0) as Menomonie led 2-0 until the final seconds of the first half when Jordan Simonson scored for Chippewa Falls (1-6-1, 1-6-0). The Cardinals scored four goals in the second half to take the lead for good.

"I just hope they continue to do what they did today," Menomonie coach Meagan Frank said of her team. "We've been wanting to play a full 90 minutes of complete effort across the board from top to bottom, back to front from the team and today we were able to do that for the full 90."

Menomonie entered Tuesday's matchup with one goal on the season, coming from Tronnier in his team's 8-1 loss to Hudson on Sept. 17. Fanetti and Riedmann wasted little time doubling that output with goals in the first half to put the Mustangs in front.