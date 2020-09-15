Prep Boys Soccer Preview: Menomonie brings back strong core of defense

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Menomonie boys soccer team returns key pieces, including many on defense, this fall.

The Mustangs have many familiar faces this season for fifth-year coach Meagan Frank and will look to take another step forward in a unique fall of competition.

Jonathan Fenton is back to anchor the team in net as a three-year starting goalie. Fenton and senior defender Shane Drazkowski each earned second team All-Big Rivers Conference accolades last year, are captains for the second season in a row and are players Frank will look to for their leadership on and off the pitch.

Seniors Sam Christenson, Zach Foslid and Tanner DeMarce will also be looked at to lead and provide a positive presence for the Mustangs.

Junior Gabe Tronnier is the third returning captain and will be an important part of the team’s offense. Fellow junior Isaac Blomquist is also back and Frank credited Blomquist’s enthusiasm and leadership and is a player the team may use on defense as well as through the midfield. He will be joined by junior defender Max Schemenauer as a part of the experienced Menomonie defense while returning letterwinners Angel Infante and Alejandro Landaver will be important parts of the offensive attack.