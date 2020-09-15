Prep Boys Soccer Preview: Menomonie brings back strong core of defense

The Menomonie boys soccer team returns key pieces, including many on defense, this fall.
The Mustangs have many familiar faces this season for fifth-year coach Meagan Frank and will look to take another step forward in a unique fall of competition.
Jonathan Fenton is back to anchor the team in net as a three-year starting goalie. Fenton and senior defender Shane Drazkowski each earned second team All-Big Rivers Conference accolades last year, are captains for the second season in a row and are players Frank will look to for their leadership on and off the pitch.
Seniors Sam Christenson, Zach Foslid and Tanner DeMarce will also be looked at to lead and provide a positive presence for the Mustangs.
Junior Gabe Tronnier is the third returning captain and will be an important part of the team’s offense. Fellow junior Isaac Blomquist is also back and Frank credited Blomquist’s enthusiasm and leadership and is a player the team may use on defense as well as through the midfield. He will be joined by junior defender Max Schemenauer as a part of the experienced Menomonie defense while returning letterwinners Angel Infante and Alejandro Landaver will be important parts of the offensive attack.
Sophomores Clayton Fanetti and Xander Reidmann are also names to keep an eye on as possible contributors in the midfield.
Frank is excited about the team’s younger group of players and feels sophomore Graeme Strong can work his way into the defense right away.
The Big Rivers Conference schedule will be without two league stalwarts as Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial opted out of fall competition for all sports. The league schedule this fall features two games against the same team per week and the Mustangs open play with contests at Hudson on Tuesday before hosting the Raiders on Thursday.
“I am sure our Big Rivers Conference opponents will give us the incredible challenge they always do,” Frank said. “Our goal is to continue to make strides against those opponents and show well against the non-conference opponents we will have a chance to play this year.”
Menomonie also picked up nonconference games, beginning Saturday with an 11 a.m. contest at home against New Richmond. The Mustangs also play at Arcadia on Sept. 22, host Osceola on Oct. 3 and host Altoona on Oct. 12.
Rice Lake at Menomonie boys soccer 9-17-19
