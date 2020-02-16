WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Kevin Leach won sectional titles in the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle to lead the Menomonie boys swim and dive team a Division 2 sectional on Saturday.
Leach will be joined by Austin Gjestson and two relay teams that will compete at the state championships on Friday night at the UW Natatorium in Madison.
Leach won the 500 freestyle with a time of four minutes, 54.95 seconds while winning 200 individual medley 2:02.67.
Gjestson advanced to state with a first place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:50.92) and third place finish in the 100 butterfly (54.45).
Also finding its way to the state championships is the program recording-breaking 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Kaleb Kazmerek, Leach, Adam Giljohann and Gjestson improved upon its program-best mark by finishing in 1:40.74 to take first in the event. The relay broke the school record at the Big Rivers Conference championships last week with a time of 1:42.90.
You have free articles remaining.
Juan Carlos Mezquita Lobato, Bilse, Leach and Gjestson combined to take third (3:21.99) in the 400 freestyle relay and advance to state.
The Mustangs placed third as a team with a score of 276. Tomahawk just edged Menomonie for second (278) as Rhinelander won the sectional team title (336).
Dylan Foslid came in third place in diving to lead Menomonie's non-qualifying competitors.
Kazmerek took fourth in the 100 backstroke and the 200 freestyle relay (Kazmerek, Bilse, Giljohann, Mezquita Lobato) came in fifth. Bilse came in sixth in the 100 butterfly and seventh in the 200 freestyle.
Gijohann also came in seventh (100 butterfly) while Mezquita Lobato took ninth in both the 500 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.