EAU CLAIRE — The Menomonie boys swimming team finished in fifth place in team standings on Saturday at the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational hosted at Eau Claire North.
The Mustangs finished with 89 team points as Hudson earned the top spot with 434, followed by the Eau Claire Alliance with 398 and Chippewa Falls in third with 167.
Austin Gjeston led the way individually for Menomonie with a fifth-place finish in the 100-meter butterfly event. The 200 medley relay team of Kaleb Kazmerek, Kevin Leach, Adam Giljohann and Conrad Kelm also finished fifth in its race.
The 400 freestyle relay of Christian Bilse, Gjeston, Kelm and Leach finished sixth while Landon Bien took seventh in the diving event and Leach picked up seventh-place finishes in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Gjeston, Kazmerek, Bilse and Giljohann came home eighth.
Bilse was 10th in the 100 freestyle, Kelm was 12th and 13th in the 100 and 200 freestyle events, respectively.
Gejston was 13th in the 50 freestyle and Giljohann was 14th in the 50 freestyle.
Menomonie returns to the pool on Thursday in its final Big Rivers Conference home dual of the season when the Mustangs host River Falls. The Mustangs compete at the Big Rivers Conference meet on Saturday, Feb. 2 at Hudson and open the Division 2 postseason with sectionals hosted by Rhinelander at Stevens Point on Feb. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.