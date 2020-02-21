Prep Boys Swimming Division 2 State: Leach gets two top-10 finishes for Menomonie

MADISON — Kevin Leach had two top-10 individual finishes to lead Menomonie at the Division 2 state swim and dive championships on Friday evening at the UW Natatorium.
Leach placed eighth in 500-yard freestyle and ninth in the 200 individual medley. The sophomore completed the 500 freestyle in four minutes, 54.45 seconds a half second faster than his qualifying time at sectionals. Leach was unable to improve upon his school record time in the individual medley as he finished the race in 2:03.88.
You have free articles remaining.
Austin Gjestson placed 12th in the 100 butterfly and 14th in the 200 freestyle. The junior competed the butterfly in 54.50 and the freestyle in 1:53.12.
The team's 400 freestyle relay team of Carlos Mezquita, Christian Bilse, Gjestson and Leach took 14th with a time of 3:24.46, while the 200 medley relay came in 16th. The group of Gjestson, Leach, Adam Giljohann and Bilse finished in 1:45.37.
Menomonie tied for 20th place as a team with Grafton with a score of 36 points. Madison Edgewood repeated as Division 2 champions with a score of 293.
Prep Boys Swim and Dive: Menomonie's record-setting group ready for strong performances at Division 2 state championships
At the beginning of the season the idea of challenging some school records was a goal for th…