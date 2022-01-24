Prep Boys Swimming: Menomonie's Norby second in 1-meter diving at Eau Claire Alliance Husky Invitational

EAU CLAIRE — Dylan Norby finished second place in the 1-meter diving event for the Menomonie boys swimming team on Saturday at the Eau Claire Alliance Husky Invitational at Eau Claire North High School.

Norby finished with a score of 337.4 to finish second to Hudson’s Cort Chiodo for the top spot. Dylan Foslid was sixth with a score of 269.1.

Gavin Hall finished fifth place in the 100-yard backstroke and was sixth in the 100 freestyle where Connor Klimek took 12th place. The 200 medley relay team of Hall, Klimek, Isaiah Kelm and Foslid finished sixth.

Klimek, Norby, Foslid and Hall also teamed up to take eighth place in the 200 freestyle relay. Kelm and Foslid were 12th place in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle, respectively.

Klimek was also 14th in the 200 freestyle while Kelm took 18th. Norby came home 23rd in the 50 freestyle.

As a team the Mustangs finished in sixth place with 78 points as Eau Claire (506) and Hudson (385) were first and second, respectively. Following Tuesday’s home dual against Hudson, the Mustangs are off until competing in the Big Rivers Conference tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Superior. The Mustangs start the postseason on Feb. 12 when Menomonie hosts a Division 2 sectional.

