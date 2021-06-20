Prep Boys Tennis Division 1 State: Menomonie's Gilbertson, Hendrickson and Witucki fall in state opening matchups

EAU CLAIRE — Menomonie singles player Jace Gilbertson and the doubles team of Dom Hendrickson and Cole Witucki each fell in their opening matchup at the Division 1 state boys tennis tournament on Thursday.

Gilbertson (19-9) was defeated by Middleton's Jonathon Kim (28-1) 0-6, 6-1 while the team of Hendrickson and Witucki (10-8) was bested by Patrick Gannon and John Koth (13-7) 4-6, 6-7 (2).

Both had qualified for state the previous week. Hendrickson and Witucki finished in third place at sectionals the week before in Eau Claire, winning the first matchup of the day before suffering a loss in the semifinals but bouncing back to win the third-place match.

Gilbertson was defeated in his first match of sectionals but received a special qualifier spot to make the tournament.

Top-seeded Martin Blageov of Kenosha Indian Trail went on to win the singles championship, defeating Wauwatosa East's Noah Viste in the championship matchup 6-4, 6-3. The team of Henry Irwin and Reed Schullen from Brookfield East took home the doubles state championship after a 6-2, 6-1 victory over the Arrowhead duo of Sam Kredell and Nick Tiahnybik in the title matchup.

