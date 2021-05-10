Prep Boys Tennis Preview: Menomonie off to strong start

The Menomonie boys tennis team has hit the ground running this spring for ninth-year coach Bryce Supri.
The Mustangs opened the season on Saturday near Milwaukee by taking all three dual matchups against Slinger, Wauwatosa West and Hartford.
Menomonie defeated Slinger 5-2, Wauwatosa West 7-0 and Hartford Union 5-2 as the team’s veterans and new faces came out of the gates strong in their first event of the season.
Jace Gilbertson went 3-0 at No. 1 singles and is making the move up to varsity after serving as the team’s top JV player two years ago. Dominik Hendrickson and Joey Leipnitz are the team’s most experienced returners with varsity experience after Hendrickson played No. 2 doubles as a sophomore and Leipnitz played No. 4 singles and took second place at the Big Rivers Conference tournament two years ago. Leipnitz was victorious in two of this three matchups on Saturday.
Hendrickson teamed up with sophomore Cole Witucki to win two of their three matchups as the No. 1 doubles team for the Mustangs.
Isaac Johnson (No. 3 singles) and Noah Reckin (No. 4 singles) were unbeaten in their three matchups to start the season as freshmen making their first varsity lineup.
Joaquin Gamez and Kai Wei Chen won two of three contests at No. 2 doubles and the No. 3 doubles team of Ian Purpora and Peyton Wayne earned a 6-1, 6-3 win against Wauwatosa West at No. 3 doubles with the team of Austin Gjestson and Brady Goodman earning a win over Hartford Union at No. 3 doubles.
“Without having a season last year, we missed an entire year of instruction and practice. It is really hard to predict where we will be when this season starts,” Supri said of the season. “We had really high expectations for last year’s team, and I think some of that will carry over to this season. Our team has great leadership from the captains that bring a lot of confidence to the team and that always makes a positive difference as you go into each match.”
After the long trip for the season opener, the Mustangs will see plenty of action at home in the coming weeks. Following a home Big Rivers Conferene opener with Eau Claire North on Tuesday, the Mustangs host Hudson on Friday and a quad on Saturday before welcoming Altoona on Monday, May 17.
ScheduleMay—8, at Hartford Union; 11, Eau Claire North; 14, Hudson; 15, Home quad; 17, Altoona; 18, at Hudson; 21, at New Richmond; 24, Onalaska; 25, Eau Claire Memorial; 27, River Falls; 28, at Superior; 29, Home invite.
June—3, at Chippewa Falls; 5, Big Rivers Conference tournament (Eau Claire North).