Prep Boys Tennis Preview: Menomonie off to strong start

The Menomonie boys tennis team has hit the ground running this spring for ninth-year coach Bryce Supri.

The Mustangs opened the season on Saturday near Milwaukee by taking all three dual matchups against Slinger, Wauwatosa West and Hartford.

Menomonie defeated Slinger 5-2, Wauwatosa West 7-0 and Hartford Union 5-2 as the team’s veterans and new faces came out of the gates strong in their first event of the season.

Jace Gilbertson went 3-0 at No. 1 singles and is making the move up to varsity after serving as the team’s top JV player two years ago. Dominik Hendrickson and Joey Leipnitz are the team’s most experienced returners with varsity experience after Hendrickson played No. 2 doubles as a sophomore and Leipnitz played No. 4 singles and took second place at the Big Rivers Conference tournament two years ago. Leipnitz was victorious in two of this three matchups on Saturday.

Hendrickson teamed up with sophomore Cole Witucki to win two of their three matchups as the No. 1 doubles team for the Mustangs.

Isaac Johnson (No. 3 singles) and Noah Reckin (No. 4 singles) were unbeaten in their three matchups to start the season as freshmen making their first varsity lineup.