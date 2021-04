Prep Boys Track and Field Preview: Menomonie looks to carry success from fall sports into spring

The athletes are there for the Menomonie boys track and field.

After spending the fall dominating on the football field and cross country course, many of those same Mustangs will be back in action this spring for a squad that has plenty of high goals. The biggest challenge will come in how the team is able to re-acclimate itself to track and field with no competitions since 2019.

The football team won a Big Rivers Conference championship while the cross country team finished fifth at the Division 1 state championships and aims for more success in their spring sport of choice.

“Menomonie had an extremely strong football team this fall, along with one of the best cross country teams in the state,” 10th-year Menomonie boys cross country head coach Craig Olson said. “Since nearly all of our track athletes competed in football or cross country (or soccer), this is a great indicator that we’ll be pretty strong in track this spring.

“Still, no one has competed in a track meet in two years, so it’s impossible to know how the freshmen and sophomores two years ago will perform as juniors and seniors this year.”