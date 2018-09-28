Colfax’s Luke Heidorn finished in fourth place to lead the Vikings on Thursday at the Chippewa Falls Invitational hosted at Lake Wissota Golf Course in Chippewa Falls.
Heidorn finished the race in 18 minutes, 28.2 seconds as Chippewa Falls’ Ryan Beranek won in 18:18.4.
“Both teams ran very well by far the best race of the year,” Colfax coach Joe Doucette said. “It was a smaller meet with only four teams (and) the others all big schools, but we were very good it was great to see us race well.”
Noah Heidorn was sixth, Trevor Rothbauer took ninth, Sawyer Best was 21st and Dennis Sonnentag finished 36th to round out the scoring runners for the Vikings, who took third at the four-team invite with 56 points. Eau Claire Memorial won the team title with 34 points.
“Like the girls it was great to see some of our hard work show by really improving,” Doucette said of the boys team. “The coaching staff is very excited to see if we can build on this. All year we have said the kids work very hard and we were waiting to see that correlate to our racing. We have a bunch of good kids you always hope everybody is faster but we really enjoy this team everyone is trying hard and they are great teammates.”
Jasmine Best finished fifth in the girls race for Colfax, who was third in the team standings with 76 points with Chippewa Falls winning the team championship (16 points).
Emilee Burcham-Scofield and Hailey Prince took 15th and 16th, respectively, with Jillian Bowe 19th and Juelia Berger 21st.
The Vikings were without standout runner Erica Kallstrom due to tendonitis.
Chippewa Falls’ Ella Behling won the race in 19:53.6.
Elk Mound girls win Osseo-Fairchild meet
At Osseo, the Mounder girls won the team championship at the Osseo-Fairchild meet on Thursday.
The Mounders finished with 41 points, seven in front of Cameron for the top spot. Alana Plaszcz finished third in 20:14.5 to lead Elk Mound, followed by Kristin Martinson (10th), Danielle Olson (11th), Victoria Fasbender (15th) and Brook Plaszcz (17th). Augusta’s Carolyn Shult won the girls race in 19:57.8.
The Elk Mound boys tied with Chippewa Falls McDonell for the top spot in the team scoring but lost by tiebreaker. Elk Mound’s Cade Hanson won the race in 16:52.5 to lead a strong team effort with four runners in the top ten. Andrew Pathos was sixth, Seth Hazen took ninth, Lukas Wagner finished 10th and Keagan McRea came home 26th for the scoring runners. McDonell won by virtue of having the highest finishing sixth (nonscoring) runner.
Menomonie girls second at Spooner
Earlier in the week, the Mustang girls ran to a second place finish as a team at the Cumberland invitational on Monday.
Emma Mommsen finished in fourth place (23:14) overall and was the top finisher for Menomonie. Ali Ruch (seventh), Jordan Selchow (11th), Emma Flug (14th) and Maisah Wilson (20th) were the other scoring runners for the Mustangs.
Victor Kaufmann was 13th (21:03) in the boys race for Menomonie. Daniel King (18th), Cole Reckin (20th), Adrien McCabe (21st) and Garrett James (29th) were the other scoring runners as the Mustangs took fourth as a team.
Elk Mound girls win Durand invite
The Mounder girls team took five of the top-24 team scoring spots to win the Durand invitational team championship with 58 points, 22 in front of the host Panthers.
Alana Plaszcz was the first Elk Mound runner to cross the finish line, taking third place (21:55.4). Danielle Olson was sixth while Victoria Fasbender and Kirstin Martinson were 12th and 13th, respectively, and Olivia Schreiber was 25th to lead the victorious Mounders.
Colfax’s Jasmine Best took eighth to lead the Vikings as they were sixth in the team standings (157). Erica Kallstrom (23rd), Hayley Prince (38th), Juelia Berger (48th) and Emilee Burcham-Scofield (49th) were the other scoring runners for the team.
Noelle Wheeldon (70th) and Rachael Becker (103rd) led the Boyceville girls, who ran incomplete.
Cade Hanson ran to a second-place finish to lead the Elk Mound boys.
Hanson finished the race in 17:33.7 to take second behind Durand’s Isaac Wegner. Andrew Pathos finished fourth, Seth Hazen was 10th, Lukas Wagner took 12th and Brady Hunsnucker came home 56th as the scoring runners for the Mounders, who tied Altoona for second place in the team standings with 84 points. Durand won the team title with 55 points.
Lyle Heidorn took 17th, followed by Noah Heidorn (27th), Trevor Rothbauer (33rd), Dennis Sonetag (42nd) and Sawyer Best (52nd) as the scoring runners for Colfax as the Vikings were sixth in the team standings with 171 points.
Boyceville’s Nathan Corr was 22nd to lead the Bulldogs. Steven Rasmussen (25th), Cade Klefstad (44th), Brian Johnson (60th) and Nathanial Chich (78th) led the way for the Bulldogs as they finished 11th (220) as a team.
