Prep Cross Country Division 1 Sectionals: Menomonie boys, girls win team championships for first time in school history

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Menomonie cross country program made history in convincing fashion on Saturday.
Both Mustang teams took home Division 1 sectional championships for the first time in school history after strong performances at Lake Wissota Golf Course in a sectional hosted by Chippewa Falls.
The boys team remained unbeaten in team competition this fall by winning with a team score of 40 points, six in front of New Richmond, while the girls scored 37 points to take the top spot with Marshfield (54) second.
The depth and talent for both teams were on display Saturday as the boys had five of the top-12 scoring runners and the girls had five of the top-14 scoring finishers.
Patrick Schwartz finished second to lead the boys with a time of 16:18.6, part of a spirited three-runner sprint to the finish at the front. New Richmond's Max Blader won in 16:17.5 and Anthony Weeks of Hudson was third at 16:19.4. Schwartz lost a shoe in the final 50 feet of what boys coach Adam Topper called a 'great battle' at the end.
“It started out weird," Topper said of the race. "The leaders didn’t take it out and it was all bunched at the mile and our sophomore Connor Norby kind of pressed the pace and got up in to the lead group and it made our pack go after.
"That really made the difference I think. Having him up there they really want to be with him and so they were chasing him. It was a great finish.”
Jude Ogden finished 12th (17:02.3), Norby was 14th (17:06.6), Joel Anderson came home 16th (17:11.5) and Morgan Selchow finished 18th (17:15.2) as the scoring runners. Ethan Phillips (20th) and Logan McCoy (26th) also put forth strong performances as the sixth and seventh finishers.
“Patience was our key, really,” Ogden said. “All season we have run our best when we went out slow and then the last half-mile of the race we pounded it into the ground. I think patience was our key in this race knowing people would be excited and go out fast. We wanted to sit and follow our plan.”
The girls had a little more wiggle room in the final standings with a 17-point victory over the Tigers with Medford (62) third and Hudson (63) fourth.
Jacobsen finished second to Elizabeth Schmidt of Merrill (18:43.5) with a time of 18:51.1 while Madeline Palmer was fifth overall at 19:15.6. The other top-five finishers were individual runners, meaning the Mustangs earned the important one and two points for the top team finishers.
Ali Ruch finished 13th (19:54.3), Helen Chen came home 22nd (20:32.4) and Brooklyn Hoff (20:34.7) was 23rd as the scoring runners for the girls. Paige Anderson (27th) and Emma Mommsen (31st) weren't far behind as the team's sixth and seventh runners.
“We knew that we’d have a tough race against Hudson and we were really looking at trying to get ahead of them and not looking in the rear view at Marshfield and Medford – they’re really high quality teams too but really looking at getting ahead of Hudson," Menomonie girls coach Craig Olson said. "The girls are experienced, they’re all juniors. The race went out really hard and they just sat back at the mile, they made huge moves over the last mile to really move up.
"Our number three runner Ali Ruch running 19:54 was just a phenomenal race the way she moved up. Having the top-two scorers for team places going one-two on the team results with Bella Jacobsen and Maddy Palmer that was big too. But just all the girls, a good team effort.”
The girls team had suffered sectional team heartbreak in recent years, finishing fourth the previous two years. But the team said it wasn't focused on those performances, but rather looking forward and staying positive and that led to the sectional title.
“This is my favorite feeling,” Palmer said. “I call it the not feeling. You pass that line and you see that time on the clock you didn’t know you could reach and all of a sudden you don’t feel the number, you’re kind of numb to it. You’re like ‘what did I just do?’ and as a team when we find out we’re going to state it’s just like ‘wait, we did that? We’ve never done that before as a team. You almost don’t feel it. You’re kind of walking on a cloud.”
The boys and girls teams have advanced to state in the same season one other time in 1981. But that year both teams did not win a sectional title.
Summer work
Both teams and their coaches credited the work put in by the athletes during the summer as a key to success in the fall.
Wisconsin prep athletes had no idea if fall sports would even occur until later in the summer. But despite that uncertainty the runners on both teams knew they needed to get their miles in and prepare like a season was coming.
“It was really hard,” Palmer said of the initial training in the summer. “We were coming out of a lockdown in our town and we hadn’t even seen our teammates in three months and now we have to come and participate. But I think doing the hard stuff with your teammates over the summer, training for a season we didn’t know if we would have gave us the courage and motivation to treat every race like it was our last and let it out on the course every time we step on the line.”
Ruch said the uncertainty kept them going and if a season was going to happen, they wanted to be ready.
“At one point it was almost like running was all we could really do,” Jacobsen said. “It wasn’t very fun to get up and go but once you’ve started and you were done you could just let everything go.”
Selchow said the boys team was accountable with each other, reaching out if someone missed a few runs while letting them know they had the opportunity for a special season if they put the work in.
“We had really, really good consistency this summer,” Schwartz said. “I think our top five averaged 300 miles per person and we kept each other accountable. We knew we were going to need a good summer if we were going to be where we are right now.”
“It was really about getting the miles and making the most of every day,” Phillips added. “We didn’t know what was coming in the future so we just wanted to make the most of it.”
Fast course
This year's state cross country championships were moved out of The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids and instead each division will run at a different site. The Division 1 race will be contested at Hartland Arrowhead High School near Milwaukee.
Neither team has competed on the course, but the team does have an in to learn more about it. Topper ran collegiately with Arrowhead coach Curt Kaczor at UW-Stevens Point and while his team hasn't competed on it, Topper knows the course will be in good shape and it will be fast.
The possibility to drop more time is something both teams are looking forward to with the course being a sharp contrast to The Ridges, a hilly course that generally has slower times.
Goals change
As a freshman in 2017 Selchow said the boys team had a relatively modest goal — to finish third at the Big Rivers Conference championships.
The Mustangs just missed that goal after taking fourth, but fast forwarding ahead a few years Menomonie has shown just how far the program has come as the boys have finished first as a team at each race they've run at. The team was excited to see new competition in the postseason after a Big Rivers only regular season.
New Richmond has offered a strong challenge for the team at sub-sectionals and sectionals and the team is ready to see even more good teams at state.
“It’s definitely fun racing against some new people,” Schwartz said. “All season long we’ve been racing against our conference schools and at sub-sectionals we finally saw New Richmond and it was fun to be able to battle with those guys and we’ll just have more guys to go after.”
Getting to sectionals
The Mustangs advanced to sectionals with top-two team finishes at Wednesday's sub-sectional in Rice Lake.
The Mustang boys were first with a score of 50, finishing in front of New Richmond (73) and Hudson (75) for first place.
Patrick Schwartz was third as the top finisher for Menomonie with a time of 17 minutes, 28.01 seconds. Morgan Selchow finished ninth (18:09.38), Jude Ogden (18:34.43) and Ethan Phillips (18:35.76) were 11th and 12, respectively, and Joel Anderson finished 15th (18:39.27) to round out the scoring runners for the Mustangs.
River Falls’ Grant Magnuson won the race in 17:21.90.
The girls team was edged in a tight team battle by Hudson as the Raiders were first with 49 points and Menomonie second, one point back at 50.
Isabella Jacobsen finished second to Hudson’s Haley Loewe at the front of the pack. Loewe won the race in 20:22.24 with Jacobsen second at 20:33.56.
Madeline Palmer finished fifth (21:00.79), Helen Chen was 12th (21:55.51), Ali Ruch was 14th (22:07.75) and Emma Mommsen finished 17th (22:21.53) as the scoring runners for the Mustangs.
