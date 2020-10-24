Prep Cross Country Division 1 Sectionals: Menomonie boys, girls win team championships for first time in school history

Wisconsin prep athletes had no idea if fall sports would even occur until later in the summer. But despite that uncertainty the runners on both teams knew they needed to get their miles in and prepare like a season was coming.

“It was really hard,” Palmer said of the initial training in the summer. “We were coming out of a lockdown in our town and we hadn’t even seen our teammates in three months and now we have to come and participate. But I think doing the hard stuff with your teammates over the summer, training for a season we didn’t know if we would have gave us the courage and motivation to treat every race like it was our last and let it out on the course every time we step on the line.”

Ruch said the uncertainty kept them going and if a season was going to happen, they wanted to be ready.

“At one point it was almost like running was all we could really do,” Jacobsen said. “It wasn’t very fun to get up and go but once you’ve started and you were done you could just let everything go.”

Selchow said the boys team was accountable with each other, reaching out if someone missed a few runs while letting them know they had the opportunity for a special season if they put the work in.