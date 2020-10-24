Prep Cross Country Division 3 Sectionals: Colfax's Heidorn wins individual championship in Durand

Molly Heidorn finished first earlier in the week at the sub-sectional hosted by the Vikings at Whitetail Golf Course. Heidorn won with a time of 19 minutes, 41.23 seconds to finish more than 20 seconds better than Glenwood City’s Bella Simmons as the ten-team event was contested in two, five-team sessions.

Colfax had the top team score with 37 points, seven in front of Glenwood City (44) as both teams advance to Saturday’s sectional in Durand.

“Really a good day for our program,” Colfax coach Joe Doucette said after the sub-sectional. “Both teams ran very, very good. It was our best race of the year.”

Ansley Olson finished in fifth place in 21:16.40, Jasmine Best came home seventh in 21:36.59, Jayce Bowe finished 11th in 22:26.57 and Jaclyn Olson rounded out the scoring runners for the Vikings with a time of 23:40.85.

“Everyone ran much faster than when we ran here two weeks ago,” Doucette said of the girls team. “Molly Heidorn led us again. She was great to run a 19:41 all by herself (and) was awesome. But again everyone after Molly ran great also. It was a nice team win.

“Jaycey Bowe and Jenna Goodell had awesome races in the four and six spot.”