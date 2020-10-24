Prep Cross Country Division 3 Sectionals: Colfax's Heidorn wins individual championship in Durand

DURAND — Colfax sophomore Molly Heidorn will get the chance to improve an impressive first impression.
Heidorn ran to victory on Saturday at the Division 3 cross country sectional hosted in Durand, advancing to next weekend's state championships.
The sophomore finished in first place with a time of 19 minutes, 57.2 seconds and edged Glenwood City's Bella Simmons by one second (19:58.2) for the top spot.
Ansley Olson finished 20th, Jasmine Best was 23rd, Jaycey Bowe came home 28th and Jaclyn Olson was 29th for the Vikings as the girls team was fourth with 66 points. Durand (45) and Cochrane-Fountain City (53) finished first and second, respectively, to advance to state as a team while Glenwood City (54) was third.
Heidorn finished fifth at last year's Division 3 state championships at The Ridges in Wisconsin Rapids but will have a new course to navigate at state this year as the three divisions will each run at different sites. The Division 3 boys and girls races will be held at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.
Senior Noah Heidorn finished in 15th place in the boys race with a time of 18:40.2. Durand's Parker Schneider was first in 16:38.4 while Clear Lake's Adam Loenser took second in 16:59.8.
Chippewa Falls McDonell won the boys team championship with 38 points, followed in second place by Spring Valley with 46 points.
Molly Heidorn finished first earlier in the week at the sub-sectional hosted by the Vikings at Whitetail Golf Course. Heidorn won with a time of 19 minutes, 41.23 seconds to finish more than 20 seconds better than Glenwood City’s Bella Simmons as the ten-team event was contested in two, five-team sessions.
Colfax had the top team score with 37 points, seven in front of Glenwood City (44) as both teams advance to Saturday’s sectional in Durand.
“Really a good day for our program,” Colfax coach Joe Doucette said after the sub-sectional. “Both teams ran very, very good. It was our best race of the year.”
Ansley Olson finished in fifth place in 21:16.40, Jasmine Best came home seventh in 21:36.59, Jayce Bowe finished 11th in 22:26.57 and Jaclyn Olson rounded out the scoring runners for the Vikings with a time of 23:40.85.
“Everyone ran much faster than when we ran here two weeks ago,” Doucette said of the girls team. “Molly Heidorn led us again. She was great to run a 19:41 all by herself (and) was awesome. But again everyone after Molly ran great also. It was a nice team win.
“Jaycey Bowe and Jenna Goodell had awesome races in the four and six spot.”
Boyceville’s Haylee Rasmussen was 18th to lead the Bulldogs, followed by Jaden Stevens in 22nd, Sarah Stoveren in 36th, Rachel Montgomery taking 44th and Shiloh Wheeldon in 48th. Boyceville was sixth as a team with 138 points, two front of Clear Lake (140) for the position.
Noah Heidorn finished seventh in the boys race to earn the final of five individual qualifying positions. Heidorn completed the race in 17:53.09, nearly three seconds in front of Cadott’s Tad Weiss (17:55.89) for the final sectional position.
“On the boys side senior Noah Heidorn ran the best race of his career to qualify for sectionals,” Doucette said. “We are super happy for Noah, he needed to PR by a lot and he was able to do it. Like the girls from there we ran great and everyone improved. To finish fifth/11 in a strong boys field was great. Luke Blanchard and Jarod Loew really ran well to compliment Heidorn.”
Luke Blanchard finished 19th, Ashton Yarrington and Jarod Loew were 24th and 25th, respectively, and Mark Sonnentag came home 33rd for the Vikings as the team was fifth with 102 points.
Boyceville’s Nathan Corr was the top finishing Bulldog in 20th, followed by Noah Evenson in 44th as the team ran incomplete.
Chippewa Falls McDonell was first as a team with 55 points and Spring Valley was second at 67. Clear Lake’s Adam Loenser was first individually in 16:42.70 with Chippewa Falls McDonell’s Dan Anderson second (17:03.34).
“Super excited for the girls and Noah to keep running but even better was how we reacted today and had everyone run very well when we needed to,” Doucette said. “Our program is full of good kids who work hard and got along great.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!