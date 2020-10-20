Prep Cross Country Division 3 Sub-Sectionals: Colfax girls take top spot, advance to sectionals

Noah Heidorn finished seventh in the boys race to earn the final of five individual qualifying positions. Heidorn completed the race in 17:53.09, nearly three seconds in front of Cadott's Tad Weiss (17:55.89) for the final sectional position.

"On the boys side senior Noah Heidorn ran the best race of his career to qualify for sectionals," Doucette said. "We are super happy for Noah, he needed to PR by a lot and he was able to do it. Like the girls from there we ran great and everyone improved. To finish fifth/11 in a strong boys field was great. Luke Blanchard and Jarod Loew really ran well to compliment Heidorn."

Luke Blanchard finished 19th, Ashton Yarrington and Jarod Loew were 24th and 25th, respectively, and Mark Sonnentag came home 33rd for the Vikings as the team was fifth with 102 points.

Boyceville's Nathan Corr was the top finishing Bulldog in 20th, followed by Noah Evenson in 44th as the team ran incomplete.

Chippewa Falls McDonell was first as a team with 55 points and Spring Valley was second at 67. Clear Lake's Adam Loenser was first individually in 16:42.70 with Chippewa Falls McDonell's Dan Anderson second (17:03.34).