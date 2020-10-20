Prep Cross Country Division 3 Sub-Sectionals: Colfax girls take top spot, advance to sectionals

COLFAX — The Colfax girls cross country team defended its home turf on Monday, taking first place at a Division 3 sub-sectional hosted by the Vikings.
Molly Heidorn won the race for Colfax with a time of 19 minutes, 41.23 seconds to finish more than 20 seconds better than Glenwood City's Bella Simmons as the ten-team event was contested in two, five-team sessions.
Colfax had the top team score with 37 points, seven in front of Glenwood City (44) as both teams advance to Saturday's sectional in Durand.
"Really a good day for our program," Colfax coach Joe Doucette said. "Both teams ran very, very good. It was our best race of the year."
Ansley Olson finished in fifth place in 21:16.40, Jasmine Best came home seventh in 21:36.59, Jayce Bowe finished 11th in 22:26.57 and Jaclyn Olson rounded out the scoring runners for the Vikings with a time of 23:40.85.
"Everyone ran much faster than when we ran here two weeks ago," Doucette said of the girls team. "Molly Heidorn led us again. She was great to run a 19:41 all by herself (and) was awesome. But again everyone after Molly ran great also. It was a nice team win.
"Jaycey Bowe and Jenna Goodell had awesome races in the four and six spot."
Boyceville's Haylee Rasmussen was 18th to lead the Bulldogs, followed by Jaden Stevens in 22nd, Sarah Stoveren in 36th, Rachel Montgomery taking 44th and Shiloh Wheeldon in 48th. Boyceville was sixth as a team with 138 points, two front of Clear Lake (140) for the position.
Noah Heidorn finished seventh in the boys race to earn the final of five individual qualifying positions. Heidorn completed the race in 17:53.09, nearly three seconds in front of Cadott's Tad Weiss (17:55.89) for the final sectional position.
"On the boys side senior Noah Heidorn ran the best race of his career to qualify for sectionals," Doucette said. "We are super happy for Noah, he needed to PR by a lot and he was able to do it. Like the girls from there we ran great and everyone improved. To finish fifth/11 in a strong boys field was great. Luke Blanchard and Jarod Loew really ran well to compliment Heidorn."
Luke Blanchard finished 19th, Ashton Yarrington and Jarod Loew were 24th and 25th, respectively, and Mark Sonnentag came home 33rd for the Vikings as the team was fifth with 102 points.
Boyceville's Nathan Corr was the top finishing Bulldog in 20th, followed by Noah Evenson in 44th as the team ran incomplete.
Chippewa Falls McDonell was first as a team with 55 points and Spring Valley was second at 67. Clear Lake's Adam Loenser was first individually in 16:42.70 with Chippewa Falls McDonell's Dan Anderson second (17:03.34).
"Super excited for the girls and Noah to keep running but even better was how we reacted today and had everyone run very well when we needed to," Doucette said. "Our program is full of good kids who work hard and got along great."
Division 3 Cross Country Sub-Sectional at Colfax 10-19-20
