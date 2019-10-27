COLBY — All five of the Elk Mound boys cross country team's scoring runners finished in the top 20 as the Mounders took second at a Division 2 sectional on Saturday to advance to the state meet.
The state meet will be held on Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The Division 2 girls race is at noon and the boys race is at 2 p.m.
Elk Mound ended the day with a score of 68 as La Crosse Logan won the team sectional title with a score of 43.
Cade Hanson led the Mounders by taking fifth in 17 minutes, 24 seconds.
Ian Hazen came in 12th, and the trio of Seth Hazen, Andrew Pathos and Lukas Wagner finished in the 16th-18th positions. Aiden Schiferl was 20th.
La Crosse Logan's Zach Slevin won the race in 16:57.2.
The Elk Mound girls finished 10th with a score of 252. Medford won the sectional title with Wisconsin Dells (67) also advancing to state.
Kristin Martinson led the Mounders with a 33rd place finish. Rosie Kaminski came in 39th and Kyra Hadenfeldt was 49. Taya Schaefer took 62nd and Olivia Schreiber placed 74th.
Wisconsin Dells' Laura Beghin won the race in 20:07.3.
