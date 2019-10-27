NEW RICHMOND — Menomonie’s Paige Anderson and Patrick Schwartz each qualified for the Division 1 cross country state meet with top-10 finishes in their races at a sectional in New Richmond Saturday.
Anderson finished in 19 minutes, 59.7 seconds to take 10th in the girls race. She took the final of five individual qualifying spots of runners not on teams that advanced to state.
"She ran a great race," Menomonie coach Craig Olson said of Anderson. "It's going to be exciting watching her compete at state."
Schwartz crossed the finish line in the boys race in 16:45.5 to take sixth.
The Mustang girls finished with a team score of 88 to come in fourth.
Isabella Jacobsen came in one spot from qualifying as she was right behind Anderson in 11th. Madeline Palmer finished 15th, Rachel Dietrich was 20th and Ali Ruch came in 32nd to round out scoring runner for Menomonie.
Julia Skorczewski was 37th and Emma Mommsen finished 39th.
You have free articles remaining.
"Our girls ran great, and had an outstanding season," Olson said. "I'm proud of them."
Onalaska topped the girls leaderboard with a score of 45 as Eau Claire Memorial took second (71) to also advance to state as a team. Hudson finished third (78).
Onalaska’s Kora Malaceck won the race in 18:07.1 ahead of second finishing Rachel Ball of Hudson (19:01.2).
The Menomonie boys came in sixth on the day with a score of 134. Joel Anderson came in 23rd, Morgan Selchow was 25th, Connor Norby took 34th and Ethan Phillips finished 46th to round out scoring runners for the Mustangs.
Carter Davis was 57th and Simon Fichter came in 76th.
River Falls won the sectional team title with a score of 50. New Richmond and Onalaska both scored 92 to tie for second.
The state meet will be held on Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The Division 1 girls race is set for 12:40 p.m. and the boys will start at 2:35 p.m.