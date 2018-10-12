BOYCEVILLE — The Elk Mound boys and girls cross country teams each took first place and a conference championship at the Dunn-St.Croix Conference cross country meet in Boyceville on Thursday.
The Mounders’ 44 points narrowly edged Glenwood City (45) and Durand (46).
Alana Plaszcz ran to a second-place finish to lead the Mounders with a time of 20 minutes, and 54.68 seconds. Kirstin Martinson came in sixth (21:20).
The remaining scoring Mounders included 11th-place finisher Victoria Fastbender (22:07.81), Brook Plaszcz in 12th (22:13.28) and Dannielle Olson who finished 13th (22:15.62).
Colfax scored 83 points and a fourth-place finish. Jasmine Best took ninth, finishing in 21:49.55.
“The girls have a lot to look forward to,” Colfax coach Joseph Doucette said. “We are getting better and really want to run well at sectionals.”
Noelle Wheeldon completed the race in 25:04.74 as the top finisher for Boyceville, who ran incomplete.
Durand’s Madison Sand took the girls individual title running the race in 20:04.35.
Conference title
The Elk Mound boys conference title team scored 43 points to outpace Durand who finished with 46.
Cade Hanson and Andrew Pathos led the way finishing second and third overall, respectively.
Hanson ran the course in 17:03.46 and Pathos finished in 17:30.52.
Coming in seventh was Lukas Wagner (18:04.02) and taking eighth was Seth Hazen (18:04.93) for the Mounders.
Keagan McRea completed the scoring runners for Elk Mound with a 23rd-place finish.
The Colfax boys came in third with Luke and Noah Heidorn leading the way.
Luke took 10th (18:29.84) and Noah finished right behind him in 11th (18:31.30).
“We ran pretty well and had a lot of teamwork on a day with tough conditions,” Doucette said. “We knew coming in the Dunn St. Croix was full of good teams and all the teams ahead of us ran well also.”
Boyceville was led by Nathan Corr in ninth place. The Bulldogs came in fifth with 110 points.
Durand’s Isaac Wegner got the top individual mark completing the course in 16:26.43.
Cross country sectionals begin next Saturday with Elk Mound in Colby and Boyceville and Colfax competing in Boyceville.
