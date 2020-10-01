Prep Cross Country: Jacobsen becomes first Menomonie girls runner to break 19-minute barrier in victory at Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Bella Jacobsen broke new ground for the Menomonie girls cross country team on Thursday.

The Menomonie junior not only scored a victory on Thursday at the Chippewa Falls Invitational at Lake Wissota Golf, but she became the first Mustang girls runner ever to break the 19-minute mark in the process as she won in 18 minutes, 50.9 seconds to lead a cavalcade of Mustang runners at the front in both races.

Madeline Palmer was second with a time of 19:09.4 as the Mustangs had five of the top-14 finishers en route to a team championship with 38 points as Hudson was second with 64.

"Bella Jacobsen became the first MHS girl to break nineteen minutes, running 18:50 and crushing the school record she set two weeks ago," Menomonie girls coach Craig Olson said. "Maddy Palmer ran the third-fastest time in school history, posting a 19:09. We had a really aggressive race plan for both girls and it paid off. They worked together and were able to get to the two mile shoulder-to-shoulder in 12:15 and they dominated the final mile."

Ali Ruch finished eighth, Helen Chen was 13th and Emma Mommsen came home 14th to round out another strong performance for the Mustang girls.