Prep Cross Country: Jacobsen becomes first Menomonie girls runner to break 19-minute barrier in victory at Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Bella Jacobsen broke new ground for the Menomonie girls cross country team on Thursday.
The Menomonie junior not only scored a victory on Thursday at the Chippewa Falls Invitational at Lake Wissota Golf, but she became the first Mustang girls runner ever to break the 19-minute mark in the process as she won in 18 minutes, 50.9 seconds to lead a cavalcade of Mustang runners at the front in both races.
Madeline Palmer was second with a time of 19:09.4 as the Mustangs had five of the top-14 finishers en route to a team championship with 38 points as Hudson was second with 64.
"Bella Jacobsen became the first MHS girl to break nineteen minutes, running 18:50 and crushing the school record she set two weeks ago," Menomonie girls coach Craig Olson said. "Maddy Palmer ran the third-fastest time in school history, posting a 19:09. We had a really aggressive race plan for both girls and it paid off. They worked together and were able to get to the two mile shoulder-to-shoulder in 12:15 and they dominated the final mile."
Ali Ruch finished eighth, Helen Chen was 13th and Emma Mommsen came home 14th to round out another strong performance for the Mustang girls.
"Ali Ruch ran 20:07 and finished in eighth overall, easily her best race ever," Olson said. "She's in a great position to push for a sub 20:00 when we come back to Chippewa for sectionals"
The Menomonie boys also grabbed a team championship, compiling 35 team points to finish in front of Hudson (59) and Chippewa Falls (80) for the top spot.
Patrick Schwartz had the top finish for the Mustangs with a third-place finish in 16:42.0 as River Falls' Grant Magnuson (16:26.8) won the race and Hudson's Anthony Weeks (16:30.9) took second.
Morgan Selchow (17:22.3) and Connor Norby (17:26.9) were sixth and seventh, respectively, while Jude Ogden was ninth and Ethan Phillips finished tenth to pull all five scoring runners for the Mustangs in the top fourth of the field.
Menomonie returns to action on Oct. 17 at Hudson.
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
