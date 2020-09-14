Prep Cross Country: Menomonie boys run to victory, girls a close second at Menomonie Relays

The Mustangs had an average time of 17 minutes, 31.3 seconds to win race by more than 20 seconds over Hudson (17:53.0). The boys team's victory was fueled by having five of the top-11 finishers in the race, led by Patrick Schwartz in third place with his time of 16:51.0. Morgan Selchow was sixth at 17:29.2, Connor Norby came home seventh in 17:34.2, Jude Ogden timed in tenth place at 17:50.9 and Ethan Phillips rounded out the scoring runners by taking 11th with a time of 17:51.1.

"Another race in during a pandemic. Every time we get to lace up the racing shoes is a gift right now," Menomonie boys cross country coach Adam Topper said. "We have new issues to work through each week. This week we were allowed no spectators and had to devise a live stream to get the action out to our parents and fans from around the BRC. It was nice having all the competing BRC schools there. We certainly got a good look at how we stack up. It looks pretty good for the Mustangs right now. Hopefully we can make it to October so that we can compete in some championship style events to end the season.