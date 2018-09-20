HUDSON — The Menomonie girls cross country team placed second and the boys took fifth at the Hudson invitational on Tuesday.
The Mustang girls’ 51 points trailed only host Hudson’s 47.
“The course was difficult, so it was great to see so many personal records, especially from our JV runners,” Menomonie coach Craig Olson said. “For our varsity, it was important to get back up after a difficult race last week (in Rice Lake).”
Paige Anderson led the Mustangs with a fifth place finish at 20 minutes, 30.7 seconds.
Shortly behind her were Madeline Palmer (20:44.6) and Kaylynn Imsande (20:44.8) in seventh and eighth, respectively.
Emma Mommsen set a personal record as she finished in 21:49.1 for a 16th place finish.
“Emma Mommsen had a break-out day. Her race last Tuesday in the heat was really difficult,” Olson said. “For her to bounce back with a lifetime best was exceptional. She’s just a freshman, but her potential is tremendous.”
Rounding out the scoring runners for Menomonie was Ali Ruch who came in 16th place.
“I was proud of the efforts (on Tuesday), but we still have some work to do over the next few weeks before the BRC Championships,” Olson said.
Chippewa Falls’ Ella Behling was the invite’s top finisher.
Boys’ results
The Menomonie boys 138 points placed them well behind first-place Hudson, who scored 18 points.
“It seems like that is where we are at right now as a team, mid-pack,” Menomonie boys coach Adam Topper said of the Mustangs’ fifth place finish. “Things are building, we are seeing some good races, especially from our younger runners. The veterans are tired and sore right now as we are in mid-season and the training is tough at this point.”
Hudson took the top two finishes and five of the top six with Anthony Weeks the individual winner.
Patrick Schwartz led the Mustangs with a 13th place finish. He completed the race in 18:17.9.
Jack Leipnitz crossed the finish line in 15th (18:27.3) and Simon Fichter took 31st (19:40.8)
Shawn Halverson (38th) and Adrien McCabe (46th) completed the runners for Menomonie.
“Both (Halvorsen and McCabe) ran their best times of the season at Hudson and are solidifying their places on the varsity squad,: Topper said. “I have been really impressed with Shawn especially, as he has shown a great attitude and leadership on the team. He still has a lot more potential to continue improving.”
Menomonie heads to Cumberland on Monday and with just three more races before the Big River Conference championship meet, Topper hopes his team can find their grove. He thinks that once they get past busiest stretch of the season, with five races in three weeks, the Mustangs can build toward the postseason.
“We have a couple more tough weeks before we start to taper for championship season,” Topper said. “Once our legs start to recover, we should see some nice improvements.”
