Prep Cross Country: Menomonie girls win season-opening Husky Invitational

EAU CLAIRE — The Menomonie cross country team started the season on the right foot Saturday.
The Mustangs opened the season at the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational with the girls team winning the team championship while the boys were third place.
The girls finished at the top of the standings with 55 team points, well ahead of Hudson (78) and Eau Claire Memorial (88) for first. Isabella Jacobsen won the girls race with a time of 18 minutes, 11.3 seconds with Hudson’s Haley Loewe in second place at 18:54.2. Overall the Mustangs had three of the top-11 and five of the top-18 competitors to start the season strong after ending 2020 at the Division 1 state cross country championships.
“There were six all-state runners in the race, so Bella’s victory was pretty significant,” Menomonie girls coach Craig Olson said. “She was able to run the final mile of the race under 5:40, so we know she has quite a bit left. She’ll be working on a sub 18:00 over the next few races.”
Brooklyn Hoff came home 10th (20:42.3), Helen Chen was 11th (20:44.3), Madelin Palmer came home 15th (21:19.6) and Anna Imsande was 18th (21:29.6) to round out the scoring runners for the girls team.
“It was a great team victory,” Olson said. “We had our top five finish in the top 18 overall. That’s a great start to the season. Bella ran great, but we got strong performances from Brooklyn Hoff, Helen Chen, Maddy Palmer and Kaylynn Imsande.”
Jude Ogden earned a fifth-place finish to lead the Mustang boys, completing the course in 17:19.6. Logan McCoy wasn’t far behind in eighth (17:30.4) as the Mustangs were behind only Eau Claire Memorial (68) and Chippewa Falls (75) in the team standings.
Grant Burns (18:18.4) and Joel Anderson (18:18.8) were 15th and 16th, respectively, and Peter Cimino (19:22.6) was 31st for the Mustangs.
“I was particularly impressed with our freshmen today,” Menomonie boys coach Adam Topper said. “Grant Burns and Peter Cimino finished third and fifth on our team and were the first and third overall freshmen in the races. What was most impressive was that both ran extremely intelligent races. Patient early on and finished very strong.”
Osceola’s Quinn McDonald won the boys race in 16:07.2, more than a minute in front of second place Will Sylvester (17:07.8) of Eau Claire Memorial.
The Mustangs have some time off until their next meet, which comes at home on Saturday, Sept. 11.