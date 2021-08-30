Prep Cross Country: Menomonie girls win season-opening Husky Invitational

EAU CLAIRE — The Menomonie cross country team started the season on the right foot Saturday.

The Mustangs opened the season at the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational with the girls team winning the team championship while the boys were third place.

The girls finished at the top of the standings with 55 team points, well ahead of Hudson (78) and Eau Claire Memorial (88) for first. Isabella Jacobsen won the girls race with a time of 18 minutes, 11.3 seconds with Hudson’s Haley Loewe in second place at 18:54.2. Overall the Mustangs had three of the top-11 and five of the top-18 competitors to start the season strong after ending 2020 at the Division 1 state cross country championships.

“There were six all-state runners in the race, so Bella’s victory was pretty significant,” Menomonie girls coach Craig Olson said. “She was able to run the final mile of the race under 5:40, so we know she has quite a bit left. She’ll be working on a sub 18:00 over the next few races.”

Brooklyn Hoff came home 10th (20:42.3), Helen Chen was 11th (20:44.3), Madelin Palmer came home 15th (21:19.6) and Anna Imsande was 18th (21:29.6) to round out the scoring runners for the girls team.