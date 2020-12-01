 Skip to main content
Prep Cross Country: Menomonie's Jacobsen, Schwartz and Colfax's Heidorn named to Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association All-State team
Prep Cross Country

Three Dunn County cross country runners have been selected to the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association's All-State team for the 2020 season.

Colfax sophomore Molly Heidorn was selected to the Division 3 girls first team, Menomonie senior Patrick Schwartz was chosen to the Division 1 boys second team and Menomonie junior Isabella Jacobsen was selected to the Division 1 girls second team.

Division 3 Cross Country Sub-Sectional at Colfax 10-19-20

Colfax's Molly Heidorn heads for the finish line at the front of the pack on Monday, Oct. 19 at a Division 3 sub-sectional at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax.

The teams were based on the finishes for the runners at their respective state championships. First members were the runners that finished first through seventh in their races, second teamers finished eighth through 14th and honorable mentions were 15th through 21st.

Division 1 Cross Country Sectionals at Chippewa Falls 10-24-20

Menomonie's Patrick Schwartz

Heidorn finished fourth in the Division 3 girls race at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem, Schwartz was eighth in the Division 1 boys race at Arrowhead High School in Hartland and Jacobsen finished 10th in the girls Division 1 race also in Hartland.

Division 1 Cross Country Sectionals at Chippewa Falls 10-24-20

Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen
