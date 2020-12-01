Prep Cross Country: Menomonie's Jacobsen, Schwartz and Colfax's Heidorn named to Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association All-State team

Three Dunn County cross country runners have been selected to the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association's All-State team for the 2020 season.

Colfax sophomore Molly Heidorn was selected to the Division 3 girls first team, Menomonie senior Patrick Schwartz was chosen to the Division 1 boys second team and Menomonie junior Isabella Jacobsen was selected to the Division 1 girls second team.

The teams were based on the finishes for the runners at their respective state championships. First members were the runners that finished first through seventh in their races, second teamers finished eighth through 14th and honorable mentions were 15th through 21st.

Heidorn finished fourth in the Division 3 girls race at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem, Schwartz was eighth in the Division 1 boys race at Arrowhead High School in Hartland and Jacobsen finished 10th in the girls Division 1 race also in Hartland.

