Prep Cross Country Preview: Colfax brings back strength, depth for boys and girls squads

Joe Doucette has seen plenty of strong cross country teams during his nearly 30 years leading the Colfax program.

The Vikings once again have the makings of a strong lineup this fall but will require continual hard work and improvement to help the team reach its full potential.

Colfax brings back strength with both the boys and girls teams for Doucette, who is entering his 29th year at the helm of the program.

The girls have been knocking on the door of qualifying for the Division 3 state championships as a team, finishing in third place at sectionals in the previous two years. Four-year letterwinner Juelia Berger has graduated but the team returns the rest of the team intact including individual sectional champion Molly Heidorn, who went on to finish fifth overall at state.

Senior Jaclyn Olson, juniors Jasmine Best, Emilee Burcham-Schofield and Jenna Goodell all ran well for the team at sectionals, as did sophomore Ansley Olson who finished 14th. Freshman Jaycey Bowe joins the girls team after success in middle school to add to the lineup. Doucette expects the team to be challenged again in Dunn-St. Croix Conference competition as both Glenwood City and Durand advanced teams to state a season ago and those teams return many quality competitors.