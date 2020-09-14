Prep Cross Country Preview: Numbers lower, but excitement high for Boyceville

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Boyceville cross country program has lower numbers this year but spirits are just as high for the Bulldogs entering the season.

Veteran Nathan Corr returns for the boys team while a younger roster of athletes aim to make strides for the girls team this fall for longtime coach Corey Day.

Overall the program numbers for the Bulldogs are lower than in years past but Day is excited for the athletes he has.

"The kids that did come out have a tremendous amount of character and I hope we can salvage some positives this season," Day said.

Corr is the lone returner for the boys team but comes back with no shortage of success or experience on his resume. The senior finished 74th at the Division 3 state championships in Wisconsin Rapids as a sophomore before taking 13th at sectionals a season ago, missing out on another trip to state by a handful of spots.

"Nathan is a 4.0 student and has a great attitude," Day said. "He has been able to push himself in practice, which is tremendously difficult to do alone. If anyone could handle it, Nathan would be the one."