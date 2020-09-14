Prep Cross Country Preview: Numbers lower, but excitement high for Boyceville

The Boyceville cross country program has lower numbers this year but spirits are just as high for the Bulldogs entering the season.
Veteran Nathan Corr returns for the boys team while a younger roster of athletes aim to make strides for the girls team this fall for longtime coach Corey Day.
Overall the program numbers for the Bulldogs are lower than in years past but Day is excited for the athletes he has.
"The kids that did come out have a tremendous amount of character and I hope we can salvage some positives this season," Day said.
Corr is the lone returner for the boys team but comes back with no shortage of success or experience on his resume. The senior finished 74th at the Division 3 state championships in Wisconsin Rapids as a sophomore before taking 13th at sectionals a season ago, missing out on another trip to state by a handful of spots.
"Nathan is a 4.0 student and has a great attitude," Day said. "He has been able to push himself in practice, which is tremendously difficult to do alone. If anyone could handle it, Nathan would be the one."
The girls team has more runners back and Day credited Shiloh Wheeldon for her leadership in coordinating summer running workouts, something that could help the team this fall. Sophomores Rachel Montgomery and Haylee Rasmussen ran for the team at sectionals last year and will join Wheeldon and incoming freshmen Jaden Stevens and Sara Stoveren as cornerstones for the girls.
Boyceville opened the season on Thursday with a Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet in Spring Valley. This year the conference is separating 'regular season' meets into four-school events and the Bulldogs will run with Spring Valley, Elmwood/Plum City and Glenwood City. The Bulldogs have other league events in Glenwood City (Sept. 17) and Spring Valley (Oct. 1) before Boyceville hosts a quad on Oct. 8. The two groups of four will run at the same site for the first time with the Dunn-St. Croix Conference Championship on Oct. 15 in Durand at Rolling Green Golf Course.
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!