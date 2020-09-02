Prep Cross Country Preview: Six letterwinners lead strong returning group for Menomonie boys

This fall will be different with Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North opting to compete in fall sports during a special spring season, but the remaining league teams are in and will be hosting a number of league events in the upcoming weeks.

“Every meet we have this fall is a big story,” Topper said. “The season could end at any time due to the pandemic. I told my athletes on the first day of practice to enjoy every run. Tomorrow is never guaranteed in anything but even more so this fall.

“We have really enjoyed the first week of practice and are just happy to be back training together and look forward to any and every race we get to compete in this fall.”

The Mustangs got off to a good start this past weekend at the Big Rivers Conference West Grade Level Challenge in Menomonie, a three-team tuneup event with Hudson and River Falls. Races were run by grade level and no team scores were kept and the Mustangs ran well as Schwartz won the senior race in 16:18, Jude Ogden took home the top spot in the junior race at 18:23 and Norby was victorious in the sophomore race in 17:59.

Selchow and Phillips finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the seniors race while Anderson was fifth and McCoy took seventh in the juniors race and Davis was sixth in the sophomores run.