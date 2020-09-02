Prep Cross Country Preview: Six letterwinners lead strong returning group for Menomonie boys

The returning core for the Menomonie boys cross country team is strong this fall as the Mustangs return six letterwinners including three with All-Big Rivers Conference accolades.
Menomonie coach Adam Topper has several strong options for his lineup, a group that will be strengthened by some new faces joining the team while the program overall has around 30 runners.
Senior Patrick Schwartz is back as a three-time All-Big Rivers Conference honoree and a two-time state qualifier who finished 50th overall in last year’s Division 1 state championships in Wisconsin Rapids. Fellow senior Morgan Selchow is a two-time All-Big Rivers Conference competitor while junior Joel Anderson earned All-Big Rivers Conference honors in 2019. Senior Ethan Phillips and sophomores Connor Norby and Carter Davis also return as letterwinners that helped the Mustangs take fourth in the Big Rivers Conference and sixth at sectionals a year ago.
“We made a lot of progress last year with a very inexperienced team,” Topper said. “This fall we have (a) much more veteran team that has high expectations for themselves. I see us being right in with the best teams in the area. While we may not be able to have a typical season of meets, I feel we will do quite well in what races that we are able to compete in.”
Juniors Logan McCoy and Graham Haldeman are new to the program after making the switch from soccer and Topper says both have a lot of potential and should improve the depth for the varsity team.
This fall will be different with Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North opting to compete in fall sports during a special spring season, but the remaining league teams are in and will be hosting a number of league events in the upcoming weeks.
“Every meet we have this fall is a big story,” Topper said. “The season could end at any time due to the pandemic. I told my athletes on the first day of practice to enjoy every run. Tomorrow is never guaranteed in anything but even more so this fall.
“We have really enjoyed the first week of practice and are just happy to be back training together and look forward to any and every race we get to compete in this fall.”
The Mustangs got off to a good start this past weekend at the Big Rivers Conference West Grade Level Challenge in Menomonie, a three-team tuneup event with Hudson and River Falls. Races were run by grade level and no team scores were kept and the Mustangs ran well as Schwartz won the senior race in 16:18, Jude Ogden took home the top spot in the junior race at 18:23 and Norby was victorious in the sophomore race in 17:59.
Selchow and Phillips finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the seniors race while Anderson was fifth and McCoy took seventh in the juniors race and Davis was sixth in the sophomores run.
The Mustangs are set to host the next league event, a full conference meet on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Menomonie.
