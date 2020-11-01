Prep Cross Country State: Colfax's Heidorn fourth individually at DIvision 3 championships

WEST SALEM — Colfax sophomore Molly Heidorn finished in fourth place on Saturday at the Division 3 cross country championships at Maple Grove Venues.
Heidorn completed the course with a time of 19 minutes, 58.58 seconds as Brooklyn Luebke of Manitowoc Lutheran won the race in 18:55.53, followed by Random Lake's Halle Van Horn (19:04.04) second and Kickapoo/La Farge's Anelise Egge (19:17.48) third.
Heidorn was coming off a sectional championship last weekend in Durand and finished fifth at state last season when the race was contested at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
She joins Travis Logslett, Laura Bjork and Sarah McMahon as Colfax athletes to win multiple state medals.
"Molly was great all year. We are super excited to see her run so well at a key time," Colfax coach Joe Doucette said. "She went for it with everything she has. It was different this year with the three pods and Molly did exactly what she had to do finishing as high as she could but also needing to run a great time. She was patient early but very decisive when she needed and came ever so close to winning her pod.
"Molly is a great kid and great teammate the one thing she really wanted was to see the team run together at state."
Lancaster took the top spot in the team standings with 93 points, followed by Ozaukee (103) and Kickapoo/La Farge (125).
Durand's Parker Schneider won the boys race (16:05.78) while Sheboygan Area Lutheran (56) scored a convincing team championship with Brookwood (121) second.
Menomonie's Schwartz eighth, Jacobsen 10th in Division 1
At Hartland, Patrick Schwartz finished in eighth place in the boys race to lead a busy contingent of Mustang runners at the Division 1 championships hosted at Arrowhead High School.
Schwartz finished the race in 16:00.2 as West Allis Nathan Hale's Joshua Truchon (15:18.3) took the top position in the boys race.
Morgan Selchow was 46th (16:55.7), Connor Norby finished 58th (17:11.0), Joel Anderson was 61st (17:13.9) and Jude Ogden completed the race in 71st (17:22.3) to round out the scoring runners for the Mustangs as the team finished fifth with 138 points. Ethan Phillips (83rd) and Logan McCoy (102nd) were the the two non-scoring runners for Menomonie.
Oconomowoc (109) won the boys team title with Marquette second (129), Whitefish Bay third (130), Slinger (135) fourth and the Mustangs fifth.
Isabella Jacobsen came home with a 10th-place finish in the girls race in 18:43.6 as Onalaska's Kora Malecek (17:52.8) finished first.
Menomonie was eighth in the girls team standings with 185 points as Kaukauna (79) was first and Whitefish Bay (86) took second.
Madeline Palmer came home 25th (19:18.0), Helen Chen was 80th (20:54.1), Brooklyn Hoff finished 83rd (20:59.3) and Paige Anderson was 85th as scoring runners for Menomonie. Ali Ruch (87th) and Emma Mommsen (88th) were the two non-scorers for the Mustangs.
Elk Mound's Hazen 23rd in Division 2
At Colby, Ian Hazen concluded his sophomore season by taking 23rd place for Elk Mound at the Division 2 championships.
Hazen timed in at 17:18.92 for the Mounders as Edgewood's Leo Richardson (15:47.05) won the race by more than 44 seconds over Brillion's Hunter Krepline (16:31.15).
The La Crosse Aquinas boys won the team championship with 96 points while Kiel (108) finished as the runner-up.
Southwestern co-op's Kayci Martensen won the girls race (18:09.29) and Winneconne (76) bested Osceola (119) for the team championship.
