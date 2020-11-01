Prep Cross Country State: Colfax's Heidorn fourth individually at DIvision 3 championships

WEST SALEM — Colfax sophomore Molly Heidorn finished in fourth place on Saturday at the Division 3 cross country championships at Maple Grove Venues.

Heidorn completed the course with a time of 19 minutes, 58.58 seconds as Brooklyn Luebke of Manitowoc Lutheran won the race in 18:55.53, followed by Random Lake's Halle Van Horn (19:04.04) second and Kickapoo/La Farge's Anelise Egge (19:17.48) third.

Heidorn was coming off a sectional championship last weekend in Durand and finished fifth at state last season when the race was contested at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

She joins Travis Logslett, Laura Bjork and Sarah McMahon as Colfax athletes to win multiple state medals.

"Molly was great all year. We are super excited to see her run so well at a key time," Colfax coach Joe Doucette said. "She went for it with everything she has. It was different this year with the three pods and Molly did exactly what she had to do finishing as high as she could but also needing to run a great time. She was patient early but very decisive when she needed and came ever so close to winning her pod.

"Molly is a great kid and great teammate the one thing she really wanted was to see the team run together at state."