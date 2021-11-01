Prep Cross Country State: Menomonie's Jacobsen fifth in Division 1, Colfax's Heidorn 19th in Division 3 at state

Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen finished in fifth place in the Division 1 girls race and Colfax's Molly Heidorn came home 19th in Division 3 to lead their respective teams on Saturday at the state cross country championships at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Elk Mound's Ian Hazen (12th) and Aiden Schiferl (31st) also finished near the front of the Division 2 boys race.

Jacobsen was fifth in her race, timing in at 18 minutes, 22.7 seconds as Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau won the race in 17:44.7. Ali Ruch was 46th (20:14.9), Anna Imsande finished 73rd (20:36.2), Helen Chen was 80th (20:43.3) and Madeline Palmer came home 91st (20:56.2) to round out the scoring runners for the Mustangs as they were fifth as a team with 160 points, just behind Whitefish Bay (159) as Middleton (61) won the team title. Brooklyn Hoff (128th) and Emma Mommsen (140th) were the unscored runners for the Mustangs.

Heidorn was 19th in Division 3 with a time of 20:34.6 as Catholic Central's Elsie Kmecak won the race in 19:47.7. Aynsley Olson (73rd, 21:55.0), Kaysen Goodell (93rd, 22:40.4), Jasmine Best (118th, 23:31.7) and Jaycey Bowe (144th, 25:56.7) were the other scorers for the Vikings as they were 13th as a team with 287 points with Boscobel (71) winning the state title. Jenna Goodell (28:53.8) finished 149th as an unscoring runner for the Vikings.

Elk Mound's Ellie Schiszik was 50th for the Mounders in the Division 2 girls race in 20:50.9 as Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City's Kayci Martensen (18:10.0) was victorious in the race and Dodgeville/Mineral Point (88) edged Shorewood (89) for the top team spot.

Hazen finished the race with a time of 16:45.0 and Schiferl timed in at 17:21.2 as Shorewood's Nathan Cumberpatch was victorious in 16:06.4 and Shorewood (54) won the team championship.

