WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Colfax’s Molly Heidorn finished in fifth place at the Division 3 girls cross country state championships at Ridges Golf Course on Saturday.
The freshman completed the course in 19 minutes, 43.5 seconds. Weyauwega-Fremont’s Abby Bartel took home the individual title in 18:52.9.
Heidorn was in 10th place after the first mile and moved up to eighth after two.
Heidorn qualified for the state meet after winning a sectional title at Boyceville on Oct. 26.
Oshkosh Lourdes Academy won the Division 3 girls team championship, while La Cross Aquinas won the boys title.
Elk Mound boys take sixth in Division 2
The Elk Mound boys raced to a sixth place finish in Division 2.
The Mounders had a score of 177 as Valders won the team title at 78.
Cade Hanson came in 27th with a time of 17:01.6 to lead Elk Mound. Ian Hazen was 55th, Lukas Wagner took 67th, Andrew Pathos placed 76th and Seth Hazen finished 77th.
Aiden Schieferl was 135th and Trae Schaefer took 141st as nonscoring runners for the Mounders.
Elk Mound advanced to state after coming in second as a team at a sectional in Colby.
Shorewood’s Lucas Florsheim won the race in 15:58.8.
You have free articles remaining.
Menomonie’s Schwartz finishes 50th in Division 1
Menomonie’s Patrick Schwartz set a goal of placing in the top 50 and he did just that finishing 50th overall in the Division 1 boys race.
Schwartz crossed the finish line in 16:42.2. The junior was 100th after the first mile while passing multiple runners in the second mile as he moved up to 54th.
Hortonville’s Jake Krause finished first in 15:34.2.
Schwartz qualified for his second straight trip to state by placing sixth overall at a sectional in New Richmond on Oct. 26.
Middleton won the boys team championship in Division 1.
Menomonie’s Anderson 68th in first trip to state
Menomonie’s Paige Anderson took 68th with a time of 19:57.5 in the Division 1 girls race.
Anderson was 61st after first mile and 76th after two before moving up in the final 1.1 miles.
“It’s very easy to be overwhelmed the first time at state. Paige, though, looked very comfortable and relaxed and was not intimidated,” Menomonie girls coach Craig Olson said. “She ran an outstanding race and I was extremely proud of her composure and discipline. Her time of 19:57 was the fastest 5k time an MHS girl has run at state. It was a great end to a great season for Paige.”
The sophomore advanced to the state meet for first time in her career after placing 10th at a sectional in New Richmond on Oct. 26.
Onalaska’s Kora Malecek won the individual title with a time of 17:44.6. Muskego won the team title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.