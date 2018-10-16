CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Menomonie girls cross country team ran to a Big Rivers Conference title at the conference championship meet on Saturday at Lake Wissota Golf Course in Chippewa Falls.
The was the team’s first championship since 1981.
The Mustangs totaled 60 points 11 in front of Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson with 71 points.
“It was a great day. The girls were able to win a title over some great teams,” Menomonie coach Craig Olson said. “For our girls to go out and compete as well as they did, and win so convincingly, says quite a bit about their talent, character and toughness.”
Paige Anderson and Kaylynn Imsande paced the team taking seventh and eighth, respectively.
Anderson finished in 19 minutes, and 58.6 seconds and Imsande completed the course with a time of 20:00.8.
Madeline Palmer was the next finisher for Menomonie as she crossed the finish line at 20:45.4 for 112th place and Isabella Jacobson was right behind her in 13th (20:29.6).
Securing the conference title was Ali Ruch with a 20th-place finish as the team’s fifth runner to complete the course.
“As great as our front runners were, you win a meet like this with depth,” Olson said.”Maddy Palmer’s 12th-place finish, Bella Jacobson at 13th and Ali Ruch at 20th — those were the races that won us the meet.”
Eau Memorial’s Jullian Heth ran the course in 19:17.4 to earn the individual championship.
Boys results
The Menomonie boys took fourth in Saturday’s action.
They totaled 135 points with Patrick Schwartz leading the way. Schwartz finished in 17th place completing the race in 17:38.5.
Morgan Selchow came in 20th (17:44.6) and Jack Leipnitz finished 20th (17:53.4).
“Morgan Selchow is a clutch performer in October when it matters most, and he didn’t disappoint at BRC with a sensational run moving up to run with our lead pair of Patrick Schwartz and Jack Leipnitz,” Menomonie boys coach Adam Topper said. “Having a lead group of three was certainly part of the reason we were able to pull off the fourth place finish.”
Joel Anderson ran to a 35th-place finish and Shawn Halverson took 38th.
Anderson, Halverson and the Mustang’s sixth runner Ethan Phillips are ran under the 19-minute mark for the first time in their careers.
“We have made some real gains in fitness, but also have refined our racing strategy and have a group of extremely intelligent racers,” Menomonie boys coach Adam Topper said. “They are still young, so I have a lot of hope for their future and their potential for breaking into the top three in the BRC in the next couple of years.”
Hudson ended with 35 points to take the team title and Eau Claire Memorial’s Zak Sather won the race completing the course in 16:13.5.
The boys and girls will race in a Division 1 sectional in Menomonie on Saturday with the top two teams advancing to state.
