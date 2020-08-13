Prep Football: Area coaches stay busy even as start of season pushed back into September

Earlier this week the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences announced they were postponing their fall college football seasons until the spring. Other conferences such as the SEC, Big 12 and ACC are still planning on playing a fall season. With the ever-changing landscape, Raykovich said he still doesn’t believe we’ve heard the end result of how the Wisconsin prep football season will be approached.

“If it stays as is and we start on Sept. 7 in a week or two we’ll get real active with meetings and getting organized as coaches but that’s the helplessness part because you really don’t know if it’s going to happen or not,” Raykovich said.

Conferences in the Madison area have already made the decision to move fall sports into the spring. LaBuda hopes the season is able to take place in the fall, saying the sport is a much needed activity and outlet for the student-athletes now more than ever.

“I’m not sure what the right thing to do is right now but I would like to see us get started in the fall,” LaBuda said. “I feel like the kids need the opportunity from a mental health standpoint.”

As the state awaits its football fate, coaches will remain vigilant and prepare the best they can for whatever scenario is provided to play.