Prep Football: Area coaches stay busy even as start of season pushed back into September

The familiar August football sounds of pads popping and whistles blowing have been replaced by silence.
For now.
The standard early-August start of the prep football season was pushed back to Sept. 7 last month as administrators, coaches, players, parents and fans work to get a better handle on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The high school football fields are quiet for now but that could be different a month from now as plans currently call for seasons to begin on Labor Day.
Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Famers Chuck Raykovich and Joe LaBuda have long spent their Augusts getting their respective programs up to speed this time of the year with time spent as players in the years prior to that.
Raykovich spent his time before playing football around his Hall of Fame father Joe Raykovich as he led the New Auburn program in the 1950s and 1960s.
“To be honest with you, it’s surreal,” Raykovich said. “It’s an incredible feeling of helplessness really because I feel like I should be doing the football stuff and I’m not.”
LaBuda is in the same boat with his Menomonie Mustangs, saying it feels ‘strange’ and ‘really weird’ to not be out on the field preparing for another season.
Coaches, athletes and fans statewide may learn more about the fall sports landscape on Friday when the WIAA Board of Control hosts its monthly meeting. Minnesota and Iowa have already made the move to play football in the spring and while right now the first day of practice isn’t set for nearly a month, Elk Mound coach Dave Lew has been spending his time keeping up with current health guidelines to structure practices accordingly once the season does get going.
“As far as preparing, we have to prepare like we’re ready to go and I know it’s a lot of work but I think that’s what us as teachers and administrators and coaches, that’s why we do what we do,” Lew said. “We work with kids and really want to give them the best experience we possibly can and that’s our goal right now is to give these kids and plan for things to give them the greatest experience we possibly can knowing that it could change in a minute, five minutes, whenever it may happen.”
Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig is also the superintendent for the district so he’s stayed ‘crazy busy’ with an eye to the upcoming football season while also working hard for the start of the 2020-21 school year. On the football end of things, Koenig and his staff are holding Zoom meetings with players to help find them activities to stay occupied but said the players and coaches are champing at the bit to get started.
“It’s just a challenging time for everybody,” Koenig said. “We know sports are important, we know football is important, we know everything is important for these kids and families and coaches and all the time they put in and we hope people get a chance to have that season.”
Earlier this week the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences announced they were postponing their fall college football seasons until the spring. Other conferences such as the SEC, Big 12 and ACC are still planning on playing a fall season. With the ever-changing landscape, Raykovich said he still doesn’t believe we’ve heard the end result of how the Wisconsin prep football season will be approached.
“If it stays as is and we start on Sept. 7 in a week or two we’ll get real active with meetings and getting organized as coaches but that’s the helplessness part because you really don’t know if it’s going to happen or not,” Raykovich said.
Conferences in the Madison area have already made the decision to move fall sports into the spring. LaBuda hopes the season is able to take place in the fall, saying the sport is a much needed activity and outlet for the student-athletes now more than ever.
“I’m not sure what the right thing to do is right now but I would like to see us get started in the fall,” LaBuda said. “I feel like the kids need the opportunity from a mental health standpoint.”
As the state awaits its football fate, coaches will remain vigilant and prepare the best they can for whatever scenario is provided to play.
“It’s the first time in history anything like this has happened. So we’re making history and all I want people to know is that we’ve heard it over and over again that we’re going to get through this and we will,” Raykovich said. “We will be back to normal sooner than later but for me and I’m sure all our players sooner would be a lot better than later. But we’re at the mercy of people who know a whole lot more about what’s going on than we do.
“So hang in there, stay tough, stay strong and we’ll be OK.”
