Prep Football: Balanced offense carries Colfax past Boyceville

BOYCEVILLE — The Colfax football team passed the football to get the lead and ran the ball to maintain it.
The Vikings (1-4, 1-1) threw for 106 yards in the first half and rushed for 166 yards in the second half in a 34-14 Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory over Boyceville on Friday night.
"We got a couple of our key players back this week and we knew that we could be able explode their edges passing and running the ball and we were able to do that consistently," Colfax coach Matt DeMoe said.
Colfax quarterback Noah Albricht had three passing touchdowns as the Vikings jumped out to a quick 20-0 lead in the first half.
Teams traded punts until the first big play of the game came on special teams when a blocked punt set Colfax up at the Boyceville 28-yard line to begin its third drive.
After three straight plays of minimal gain the Vikings faced fourth and nine. Albricht then dropped back and found Hunter Rebak open down the middle field and he connected with his tight end for a 27-yard score.
A 38-yard touchdown pass to Trey Hovde on its next drive gave Colfax a two-score advantage.
"We just didn't have the fire there tonight," Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. "We started out down two touchdowns, felt sorry for ourselves and Colfax took advantage of that."
Boyceville(2-3, 1-2) had two sustained scoring drives. The first occurred after Colfax took a 20-0 lead. Boyceville covered 74 yards in 10 plays scoring with just 33 second remaining before halftime on a six-yard run by Brendan Sempf.
Early in the fourth the Bulldgos went 66 yards in just five plays as Sempf scored from seven yards out. While Sempf was the one whose closed out the drives quarterback Connor Sempf was responsible for much of yardage on the scoring drives. Connor Sempf had 134 of his 188 yards passing come on the two drives.
"When we were able to keep them from blitzing us and give Connor some time we could pick them apart pretty well," Roemhild said, "but anytime we couldn't pick up the blitz or handle the guys up front then Connor didn't have time and that was kind of the story of the night. They beat us up, up front."
Colfax prevented Boyceville from threatening to come back by making timely plays defensively and getting back to the ground on offense.
The Vikings got an interception from Marcus Drees on the second play after the break. Three plays later Hovde carried the ball 35 yards for another score as Colfax jumped ahead 28-6.
After 14 yards rushing in the first half, Mitch Harmon found his groove in the second rushing for 82 yards after the break. Harmon and Hovde combined for 155 yards on the ground in the second half.
"I told our team at halftime if we want to win this game we got win with heart by running the ball," DeMoe said. "We got to control the clock. We keep the ball, we win the game."
Hovde had 125 yards rushing for the game along with two catches for 44 yards with both a receiving and rushing touchdown. Harmon toted the rock 22 times for 96 yards and a score.
Albricht was 7-for-16 for 118 yards and three touchdowns for Colfax.
Hunter Rebak added two grabs for 39 yards and touchdown while Cole Kiekhafer caught two passes for 29 yards.
Brendan Sempf led Boyeville with 76 yards rushing on 15 carries with two scores. Connor Sempf was 12-for-19 passing for 188 yards with an interception.
Tyler Dormanen pulled in two catches for 63 yards, and Brendan Sempf and Ira Bialzik each had four for 46.
Boyceville plays at Spring Valley next Friday while Colfax has a trip to Elk Mound coming up.
"This is big for our kids, this is big for our program," DeMoe said of the win."This is what we worked for and we're going to continue on that path to get our three conference wins."
