Prep Football: Big plays on defense, special teams push Menomonie past Chippewa Falls

The Menomonie defense forced Chippewa Falls into six consecutive three and outs to start the game. Three of those six quick stands by the defense helped lead to points for the offense, including on Menomonie's first two drives of the game. The special teams set up Menomonie at the Cardinal 28-yard line and in five plays the Mustangs found the end zone as Parker scored to the Mustangs on the board first two-and-a-half minutes into the game.

A 10-play, 55-yard drive all on the ground the next possession ended with a four-yard score from Ockler to double the Menomonie advantage to 14-0 with 4:02 left in the first.

"The first two series we played really well offensively and then I think we got a little complacent and kinda relaxed too much," LaBuda said. "But they (Chippewa Falls) have some really good players. No. 30 (defensive lineman Owen Krista) is a really good player."

Menomonie took nearly five minutes off the clock in the second quarter with a drive primarily on the ground through running backs Parker Schultz, Parker and Ockler ending on a 35-yard field goal from Kaleb Kazmarek, pushing the Mustang lead to 17-0 with 3:28 left in the half.