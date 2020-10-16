Prep Football: Big plays on defense, special teams push Menomonie past Chippewa Falls

Ever since the Menomonie football team's defense got its players back, the Mustangs have been hard to handle for opposing squads.
The defense led the way in another impressive effort on Friday, scoring the first 24 points in a 24-6 victory over Chippewa Falls at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.
Devauntaye Parker and Will Ockler each had four-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter before Parker added a 95-yard kickoff return for a score to start the second half as the Mustangs (3-1, 3-1) raced out to a 24-0 lead. Menomonie outgained the Cardinals (2-2, 2-2) by a 100-52 total yardage margin in the first half in taking a 17-0 lead. Chippewa Falls got on the scoreboard on the first play of the fourth quarter, breaking a string of 11 straight quarters without allowing a point for the Mustang defense.
"Our defense played really good again," Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda said. "Our defense has played tremendous since we got our guys back. We played Hudson with about a third of our team going and since that one we've gotten our defensive guys back and our defense has really played well. They've really flown around and played well.
"I was not real pleased with our offensive performance tonight. We started out well. Our first two drives were really good, we just hurt ourselves with way too many penalties (and) gave up too many sacks. We've got to come back and go to work offensively."
The Menomonie defense forced Chippewa Falls into six consecutive three and outs to start the game. Three of those six quick stands by the defense helped lead to points for the offense, including on Menomonie's first two drives of the game. The special teams set up Menomonie at the Cardinal 28-yard line and in five plays the Mustangs found the end zone as Parker scored to the Mustangs on the board first two-and-a-half minutes into the game.
A 10-play, 55-yard drive all on the ground the next possession ended with a four-yard score from Ockler to double the Menomonie advantage to 14-0 with 4:02 left in the first.
"The first two series we played really well offensively and then I think we got a little complacent and kinda relaxed too much," LaBuda said. "But they (Chippewa Falls) have some really good players. No. 30 (defensive lineman Owen Krista) is a really good player."
Menomonie took nearly five minutes off the clock in the second quarter with a drive primarily on the ground through running backs Parker Schultz, Parker and Ockler ending on a 35-yard field goal from Kaleb Kazmarek, pushing the Mustang lead to 17-0 with 3:28 left in the half.
The special teams came up with a blocked punt on Chippewa Falls' next drive but the offense fumbled the ball back to the Cardinals two plays later. The Cardinals moved into Menomonie territory for the first time in the final minute of the half, but Dominic Stellino snatched a Brayden Warwick pass to end the threat.
"We just made too many mistakes, you can't make a mistake against Menomonie," Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said. "They're going to capitalize on it and our young kids just made a few too many tonight but they battled. They didn't quit. They came back and I'm proud of them."
Parker started the second half with more fireworks from the Menomonie special teams, taking a reverse from Schultz on the kickoff 95 yards for a score to increase the Menomonie lead to 24-0.
"We've done that all year," LaBuda said of big plays from the special teams. "The special teams has played really well."
Chippewa Falls found the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter with Warwick connecting with Isaac Frenette on a 24-yard scoring catch, cutting the lead to 24-6. Gavin Exner ended Chi-Hi's next drive with an interception and the Cardinals' final chance to find the end zone again in the closing seconds ended with a Menomonie sack in the red zone to clinch the win.
Ockler and Parker had 60 and 50 yards, respectively, for the Mustangs as Menomonie outgained Chippewa Falls by a 112-19 margin on the ground, although the road team held a 242-138 advantage in total offense.
Menomonie travels to Rice Lake next Friday.
