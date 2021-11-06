Prep Football Division 2 Playoffs: Waunakee holds off Menomonie in quarterfinals

WAUNAKEE — The Menomonie football team once again showed the ability to battle back from an early deficit.

But despite overcoming a slow start, the Mustangs fell to Waunakee 28-27 on Friday evening in a Division 2 quarterfinal contest.

Menomonie (10-2) battled back from a 20-0 deficit with 21 unanswered points before Waunakee took the lead back with three minutes and 20 seconds left on a 52-yard pass from Quintin Keene to Peter James to go in front 28-21. The Mustangs came back with a score of their own on a 66-yard touchdown run by Parker Schultz on the fumblerooskie play with 2:33 left. The Mustangs lined up to go for two but a false start followed by a missed extra point kept the deficit at one.

The Mustangs attempted a 38-yard field goal with 1:29 left but missed and the Warriors ran out the clock for the win. Touchdown runs by Michael Gnorski and Ben Farnsworth and two field goals from Aidan Driscoll staked Waunakee to a 20-0 lead in the second quarter.

Brooks Brewer opened the scoring for Menomonie with a five-yard touchdown run before half. Brewer added a four-yard scoring run in the third quarter before Reed Styer's 14-yard touchdown run put the Mustangs out front.

Menomonie won a share of the Big Rivers Conference championship along with Rice Lake during the regular season before defeating Monona Grove and DeForest in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The second round win over DeForest came in comeback fashion as the Mustangs rallied from 22-0 halftime deficit.

