The Menomonie football team now knows the site for its Division 3 playoff semifinal matchup against Menasha.
The Mustangs (11-1) will face Menasha (11-1) next Friday at Marshfield High School. Menomonie advanced in the playoffs with a 34-8 victory over Medford on Friday night in their third round matchup.
The Blue Jays defeated West De Pere 24-14 in their third round matchup. The winner will move on to play for a Division 3 state championship on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison against the winner of the DeForest/New Berlin Eisenhower semifinal.
