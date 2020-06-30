Prep Football: Dunn-St. Croix Conference sees more change as three including Elk Mound leave, four join

Colfax (276) assumes the role of the largest district in the conference with Glenwood City and Boyceville (210 each) tied for third and Spring Valley (207) fifth.

“I think it could really benefit us as a school and us as a football program,” Colfax coach Matt DeMoe said. “The program that we’ve had for the last couple years is we just don’t get a lot of kids out to play. I get in the low 30s and not talking enrollment sizes of the school but when we play against an Elk Mound that gets 65-68 kids out for football their Monday-Thursday practice is scheduled and aligned a little bit different than ours. They have the ability to go a little harder versus kids that are close to varsity level for a scout team.

“My scout team is a bunch of freshmen that don’t want to get run over by seniors. Every play we run works, every defensive thing we do works. So that’s been a struggle for me versus the bigger schools in the conference and now that we’re going from middle of the pack in enrollment and a lot of kids playing towards the top of it with Cadott, I think that’s going to be successful for us as a program.”