Prep Football: Elk Mound runs past Saint Croix Falls in finale for fifth consecutive win

Oye scored from two yards out with 6:50 to go.

Elk Mound took momentum into the locker room at halftime on the strength of a touchdown in the closing seconds of the second quarter when Ryan Bohl's play-action pass found Carson Steinhorst for a two-yard touchdown, putting the Mounders up 14-0 with 6.3 seconds left.

“That was about as good as it can get," Bohl said of the team's balance on offense. "Everything seemed to be clicking. A few errors but we figured it out.”

Elk Mound (6-3) lost three of its first four games but has been strong down the stretch, scoring at least 20 points while allowing 16 points or fewer in each of those victories. The Mounders started the streak with a 27-0 win over Neillsville/Granton before dealing Durand its first loss in a 29-8 triumph on Oct. 30. A 32-16 win over Osseo-Fairchild capped the regular season and the Mounders started the playoffs with an exciting 20-14 triple overtime win over Spooner last week.

Prior to the start of the playoffs, coach Lew told his team they would be approaching this year's unique playoffs like it was any other year. If the team wanted to play another game, it would need to win. There would be no opportunity to pick up an extra game if the Mounders lost to the Rails.