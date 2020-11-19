Prep Football: Elk Mound runs past Saint Croix Falls in finale for fifth consecutive win

ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound football team found the winning combination in the second half of the season.
The Mounders won their fifth game in a row on Thursday, using a familiar combination of balanced offense and tenacious defense to power past Saint Croix Falls 34-12 in a Division 2 playoff matchup.
Elk Mound (6-3) never trailed and pulled away in the second half with four of the team's five touchdowns in the final 24 minutes.
Saint Croix Falls running back Daye Oye entered Thursday's game with more than 1,100 yards on the ground this season, but was largely held at bay by the Mounders. Oye scored two touchdowns his 60-yard scoring run on the first play of the second half was more of a rare sight as the defense stayed strong.
“Our kids, they were just so excited tonight," Elk Mound coach Dave Lew said. "They knew it was their last game on this field. We were blessed to get seven games (at home) this year and all week they just studied and studied their best plays and found a way to stop them. Yeah we had a couple letdowns but I don’t know how we could ever ask for anything than we asked this year.”
Oye's scoring run closed the Elk Mound lead to 14-6 but the Mounders quickly regained a two-score lead on a 15-yard touchdown run from Nate Lew. Ethan Levra powered in for a four-yard touchdown run on Elk Mound's next possession to push the lead to 28-6 with 5:07 left in the third. Avery Kaanta added a 15-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds left in the third for Elk Mound's final score of the game.
Oye scored from two yards out with 6:50 to go.
Elk Mound took momentum into the locker room at halftime on the strength of a touchdown in the closing seconds of the second quarter when Ryan Bohl's play-action pass found Carson Steinhorst for a two-yard touchdown, putting the Mounders up 14-0 with 6.3 seconds left.
“That was about as good as it can get," Bohl said of the team's balance on offense. "Everything seemed to be clicking. A few errors but we figured it out.”
Elk Mound (6-3) lost three of its first four games but has been strong down the stretch, scoring at least 20 points while allowing 16 points or fewer in each of those victories. The Mounders started the streak with a 27-0 win over Neillsville/Granton before dealing Durand its first loss in a 29-8 triumph on Oct. 30. A 32-16 win over Osseo-Fairchild capped the regular season and the Mounders started the playoffs with an exciting 20-14 triple overtime win over Spooner last week.
Prior to the start of the playoffs, coach Lew told his team they would be approaching this year's unique playoffs like it was any other year. If the team wanted to play another game, it would need to win. There would be no opportunity to pick up an extra game if the Mounders lost to the Rails.
“It was a boost. We knew we had to win that game," Bohl said of the motivation entering the Spooner game. "We knew if we lost that game it was our last game and I think that gave a lot to us. It gave us a lot of extra energy to move forward and push and play like we’ve never played before and it got us an extra game.”
Elk Mound played nine games this year, a number that would be the regular amount of regular season games in a standard year. Coach Lew admitted he thought his team might get two games in because of circumstances around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the issues and bad luck that hit other schools and their football programs never came calling to the Mounders.
“It’s pretty hype," Elk Mound senior Aidan Balts said of being able to play the full nine games.
“It feels really good to know that we could beat the odds," senior Nate Lew added. "A lot of teams had to get canceled which is super sad. It was good that we could stay in school and get our games in.”
The Mounders graduate a large senior class with Bohl, Ben Heath, Lew, Mitchell Ruppelt, Sam Lor, Blake Burlingame, Michael Jenson, Levra, Zane Clemmens, Antonio Meyer, Alex Johnson, Aidan Balts, Gabe Koschkau, Major Gunderson-Morris, Reese Brunner and Aaron Heuer playing their last games as Mounders on Thursday.
Coach Lew admitted it was an emotional night as the culmination of years of hard work game to a head in one more Mounders win.
“I attest that to the kids and I attest that to our coaching staff," coach Lew said of the team's strong finish. "We’ve got unbelievable coaches here. Our kids, they’re probably sick and tired of me telling them to put their mask on, wear their mask, cover their nose all day in school, all day on the practice field, sanitize their hands. But like I said last week we found a way to beat the odds. We really did. Our kids listened to us, they did what they were told and they were rewarded with nine games this year. More than most teams in the whole state got.”
Saint Croix Falls at Elk Mound football 11-19-20
