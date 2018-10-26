Elk Mound’s Brady Redwine and Brett Lew were named the most valuable offensive and defensive players, respectively, for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference football season.
Elk Mound was a conference co-champion with both Mondovi and Spring Valley.
Redwine totaled 1,688 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground during the regular season, according to WisSports.net.
Lew racked up 89 tackles in nine regular season games to go along with 12 tackles for a loss, one forced fumble and one-half sack.
Redwine was also named first-team all-Dunn-St. Croix at defensive end. The senior tallied 62 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles.
Ryan Zurbuchen and Mason Close earned first team recognition for their play on the offensive line for the Mounders.
Tight end Marcus Kinblom received second-team recognition along with kicker Jake Mentzel.
Lew (backfield), Rian Flynn (wide receiver), Max Marquardt (lineman) and Mentzel (punter) were also honorable mention performers for the Mounders offensively.
Flynn’s work at defensive back earned him a spot on the first-team defense, while Kinblom and Ryan Zurbuchen joined the first team on the defensive line.
Flynn had a team-high four interceptions. Kinblom had 56 tackles, eight for loss, along with three sacks while Zurbuchen had four tackles for loss and a team-high 3.5 sacks.
Close’s play on the defensive line placed him on the second team and Marquardt made the honorable mention list at linebacker.
Jackson Hellmann of Colfax was on the first team as a tight end, and named second team for his work on special teams at punter. Hellman led the Vikings with 32 receptions and was second on the team with 394 receiving yards.
George Scharlau (wide receiver) and Marcus Drees (offensive line) were also named second-team all-conference. Scharlau caught 28 passes for 499 yards and four touchdowns.
Mitch Harmon (linebacker) and Trey Hovde (defensive back) gained honorable mention honors on defense for the Vikings.
Boyceville junior Brendan Sempf was named first-team specialist/utility after running for 206 yards and catching 23 passes for 449 yards. Sempf had five combined touchdowns on the season.
Ty Gundlach received second-team honors at linebacker for the Bulldogs.
