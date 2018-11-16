Elk Mound senior Brady Redwine and Menomonie junior Davis Barthen have each earned all-state honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for the 2018 season by virtue of their strong play.
Redwine was named to the Small Schools all-state first team at running back and Barthen was honored as an honorable mention at defensive back on the Large Schools all-state team.
The senior running back Redwine was one of five backs chosen to the first team, joined by Grantsburg’s Leo Chenal, Martin Luther’s Darios Crawley-Reid, Iola-Scandinavia’s Bryce Huettner and Lake Country Lutheran’s Dane Vance. Redwine ran for 2,106 yards on 256 carries this season to go with 32 touchdowns as the Mounders finished with an 8-3 record and advanced to the second round of the Division 5 playoffs after earning a share of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference title in the regular season.
Last week Redwine was chosen as an all-region player at running back and defensive lineman.
Barthen was selected as an honorable mention in the defensive secondary, one of eight defensive backs to earn the honor. Barthen was an all-region defensive back and first team All-Big Rivers Conference selection during the regular season for the Mustangs. Menomonie finished the season with a 7-3 record, qualifying for the playoffs for a state-high 29th consecutive season.
Pulaski running back Dylan Hendricks was named the Large Schools Offensive Player of the Year and Waunakee defensive end Reed Ryan was selected as the Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year. Chenal was honored as the Small Schools Offensive Player of the Year at running back and Defensive Player of the Year at inside linebacker.
