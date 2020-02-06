{{featured_button_text}}

Elk Mound's Blaze Todd has been selected to play in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game this summer.

The three all-star games are slated for Saturday, July 18 at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh. The running back will suit up for the north small-school team which plays at 1:30 p.m. The eight-man all-star game will start at 10 a.m. and the large school game begins at 5 p.m.

Todd was named to the WFCA all-region and all-state teams following the 2019 season as well as being a Dunn-St. Croix Conference first team selection. Todd ran for 1,865 yards and 33 touchdowns his senior season, according to WisSports.net.

Download PDF 2020 WFCA All-Star Rosters.pdf

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.