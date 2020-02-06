Elk Mound's Blaze Todd has been selected to play in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game this summer.
The three all-star games are slated for Saturday, July 18 at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh. The running back will suit up for the north small-school team which plays at 1:30 p.m. The eight-man all-star game will start at 10 a.m. and the large school game begins at 5 p.m.
Todd was named to the WFCA all-region and all-state teams following the 2019 season as well as being a Dunn-St. Croix Conference first team selection. Todd ran for 1,865 yards and 33 touchdowns his senior season, according to
WisSports.net.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Gaelen Young (2)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Gaelen Young (2), Chase Rhude (6)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Dominic Hall (32), Kyle Deling (58)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Chase Rhude (6)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Chase Rhude (6)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Ethan Levra (45), Jayden Wyrwicki (69)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Gaelen Young (2)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Blaze Todd (26)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Reese Brunner (77)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Elk Mound's Blaze Todd (26) runs the ball against Spring Valley on Oct. 4 in Elk Mound
TRAVIS NYHUS, The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Nate Lew (4)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Aidan Balts (64)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Ethan Levra (45)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Elk Mound's Blaze Todd (26) carries the ball against Spring Valley Friday at Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS, The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Ethan Kaanta (27)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Blaze Todd (26)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Elk Mound's Gabe Moschkau (88) recovers a fumble Friday against Spring Valley.
TRAVIS NYHUS ,The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Nate Lew (4)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Gabe Moschkau (88)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Michael Jenson (44)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Reese Brunner (77)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Blaze Todd (26)
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.