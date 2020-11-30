Prep Football: Elk Mound's Lew named Cloverbelt Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year

Elk Mound senior linebacker Nate Lew has been named a Cloverbelt Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year for the 2020 season.

Lew shared the award with Eau Claire Regis senior linebacker Ryan Kostka and was also named to the All-Cloverbelt Conference first team defense at linebacker. Senior defensive lineman Reese Brunner was a first team selection on defense with junior running back Avery Kaanta and senior offensive lineman Aidan Balts earning first team honors on offense.

In addition Brunner and Lew were also selected as Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region picks as their respective positions.

Senior offensive lineman Antonio Meyer was a second team selection on offense with junior defensive lineman Carson Steinhorst and senior linebacker Ethan Levra being named to the second team defense.

Senior quarterback Ryan Bohl, senior offensive lineman Alex Johnson, senior wide receiver/tight end Ben Heath, senior defensive lineman Gabe Moschkau and senior defensive back Michael Jenson were chosen as honorable mentions.