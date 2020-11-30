Prep Football: Elk Mound's Lew named Cloverbelt Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year

Elk Mound senior linebacker Nate Lew has been named a Cloverbelt Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year for the 2020 season.
Lew shared the award with Eau Claire Regis senior linebacker Ryan Kostka and was also named to the All-Cloverbelt Conference first team defense at linebacker. Senior defensive lineman Reese Brunner was a first team selection on defense with junior running back Avery Kaanta and senior offensive lineman Aidan Balts earning first team honors on offense.
In addition Brunner and Lew were also selected as Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region picks as their respective positions.
Senior offensive lineman Antonio Meyer was a second team selection on offense with junior defensive lineman Carson Steinhorst and senior linebacker Ethan Levra being named to the second team defense.
Senior quarterback Ryan Bohl, senior offensive lineman Alex Johnson, senior wide receiver/tight end Ben Heath, senior defensive lineman Gabe Moschkau and senior defensive back Michael Jenson were chosen as honorable mentions.
"The Cloverbelt is a great football conference and all our all-conference players should be very proud to be on this list with so many great players in the Cloverbelt," Elk Mound coach Dave Lew said. "The Elk Mound football program is very proud to be represented in so many positions."
Mondovi senior running back Tanner Marsh and Durand junior running back Simon Bauer were chosen as the conference's co-offensive players of the year. Durand's Rod Rosemeyer was selected as the conference coach of the year and Elk Mound's Brandon Powell was selected as Cloverbelt Conference Assistant Coach of the Year.
Saint Croix Falls at Elk Mound football 11-19-20
