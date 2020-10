Prep Football: Friday evening's Menomonie/River Falls football game postponed

Friday evening's prep football game between Menomonie and River Falls has been postponed, Menomonie superintendent Joe Zydowsky announced on Friday afternoon.

Zydowsky said the game could be played on Monday, Nov. 2.

The initial matchup between the Mustangs and Wildcats was scheduled for Oct. 9, but was postponed initially to Friday due to COVID-19 concerns on the River Falls team.

Menomonie (4-1) has won four games in a row, most recently defeating Rice Lake 28-13 last Friday.

