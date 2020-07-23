Prep Football: Menomonie assistant coach Bundy humbled to be named to Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Pat played for Hatfield with the football team before graduating in 1981 and returned to the program as an assistant in 1984 and stayed with the team as a coach ever since — with just a four-year break as he pursued his teaching license. Over the years as coordinator, Pat's defenses have strived to be aggressive and physical.

“Dictate isn’t the right word but we want to do what we try to do and make the other people feel a little bit uncomfortable with what we’re bringing at them," Pat said of his defenses. "We’re kind of a pressure attacking kind of team, that’s what we try to instill in our kids.”

The success for the Menomonie program since Bundy first returned to the staff in the mid-1980s is easy to see. The program has advanced to state eight times during that time, the first coming under Hatfield with a Division 2 state runner-up finish in 1985 with the last seven appearances coming under LaBuda including Division 2 state championships in 1993, 1995, 1997, 1999 and 2002 with runner-up finishes in 1994 and 2003.

Overall the program has advanced to the playoffs in 30 consecutive seasons, won numerous Big Rivers Conference championships and is one of the most consistently strong programs in the state.