The Menomonie football team had a strong presence on this season’s All-Big Rivers Conference team, announced by the conference earlier this week.
The first team offense had two Mustangs as senior offensive lineman Sam Thompson and senior receiver Sam Zbornik each were named to the team. Defensively Menomonie also had a pair of first-team selections with Thompson at defensive lineman and Davis Barthan as a defensive back. Logan Sorenson earned first-team honors on special teams at the specialty position.
Menomonie had a pair of second-team selections on offense with running back Kade Schultz and receiver Dylan Boecker along with two honorees on the second team defense with defensive lineman Carter Luzinski and linebacker Thomas Poplawski.
Poplawski was also a second-team selection on special teams as a kicker.
Hudson quarterback Keyser Helterbrand and River Falls quarterback Logan Graetz were named Co-Offensive Players of the Year for the league while Superior’s Chase Summerfield and Chippewa Falls’ Rico DeLeon were named Co-Defensive Players of the Year.
River Falls coach David Crail was named the conference’s coach of the year.
First Team Offense
Offensive Lineman—Nate Hayes, Chippewa Falls; Sam Thompson, Menomonie; Victor Jimenez, Rice Lake; Zach Paulson, River Falls. Quarterback—Keyser Helterbrand, Hudson; Logan Graetz, River Falls. Running Back—DeAirus Clerveaux, Rice Lake; Seth Kohel, River Falls; Matt Pomietlo, Chippewa Falls. Receiver—Sam Zbornik, Menomonie; Jared Creen, River Falls. Tight End—Nate Hau, Eau Claire Memorial.
First Team Defense
Defensive Lineman—Chase Summerfield, Superior; Rico DeLeon, Chippewa Falls; Victor Jimenez, Rice Lake; Wyatt Porter, River Falls. Linebacker—Sam Thompson, Menomonie; Chance Kamrowski, River Falls; Trevor Dalbec, Superior; Cody Cicha, Hudson. Defensive Back—Peyton Buckley, Rice Lake; Adam Feyereisen, River Falls; Jacob Daulton, Hudson; Davis Barthan, Menomonie.
First Team Special Teams
Punter—Taylor Tirrell, River Falls. Kicker—Luke Nelson, River Falls. Specialty—Lorgan Sorenson, Menomonie.
Second Team Offense
Offensive Lineman—Orion Caneff, Chippewa Falls; Nick Oberding, Eau Claire Memorial; Dane Demuth, Hudson; Quin Farr, Hudson; Alex Klecker, River Falls. Running Back—Kade Schultz, Menomonie; Cole Danielson, Hudson; Marquez Clerveaux, Rice Lake; Tyler Bohland, Chippewa Falls. Receiver—Ben Karls, Hudson; Dylan Boecker, Menomonie. Tight End—Joe Stoffel, River Falls.
Second Team Defense
Defensive Lineman—Jonah Becken, Hudson; Cade McDonald, Hudson; Carter Luzinski, Menomonie; Tony Lai, Rice Lake. Linebacker—Thomas Poplawski, Menomonie; Dalton Drost, Rice Lake; Dane Weiland, Chippewa Falls; Torin Phillips, Hudson. Defensive Back—Peter Noreen, River Falls; Jakes Asembo, Hudson; Jackson Cleveland, River Falls; Braeden Verbsky, Rice Lake.
Second Team Special Teams
Kicker—Thomas Poplawski, Menomonie. Specialty—Jarrett Gronski, Superior; JD Czech, Chippewa Falls.
Offensive Players of the Year
Keyser Helterbrand, Hudson and Logan Graetz, River Falls.
Defensive Players of the Year
Chase Summerfield Superior and Rico DeLeon, Chippewa Falls.
Coach of the Year
David Crail, River Falls.
