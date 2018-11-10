The Menomonie and Elk Mound football teams each had a strong presence on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s all-region teams, announced by the organization on Thursday.
The Mustangs had a pair of selections on the Region 1 Large schools team and the Mounders had six total picks on the Region 1 Small team.
Menomonie senior offensive lineman Sam Thompson and junior defensive back Davis Barthen were each chosen for the team. The 6-foot, 223-pound Thompson and 5-foot-9, 168-pound Barthen were each named to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team earlier in the season. Thompson was a first-team selection at offensive line and linebacker while Barthen was selected to the first team as a defensive back.
Five Elk Mound seniors were selected to the all-region small schools team. Brady Redwine (6-0, 185) was selected as a running back and defensive end while Rian Flynn (5-8, 125) was chosen at defensive back, Ryan Zurbuchen (6-0, 245) was picked for the offensive line, Marcus Kinblom (6-3, 215) was honored as a part of the defensive line and Brett Lew (5-11, 215) was one of the inside linebackers chosen.
Redwine, Flynn, Zurbuchen, Kinblom and Lew were all chosen first team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference at their all-region positions in addition to Zurbuchen earning first team all-conference on the offensive line, Kinblom being a second-team selection at tight end, Lew earning honorable mention as a running back and Flynn also earning honorable mention as a wide receiver.
Redwine and Lew were selected as the league’s offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively.
The all-state team will be released on Monday.
