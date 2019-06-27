Longtime Menomonie football coach Joe LaBuda has been named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's Hall of Fame Class of 2020 as a head coach.
Under LaBuda's watch, the Mustangs have become one of the state's staple prep football programs. LaBuda has led the Mustangs to five state championships (1993, 1995, 1997, 1999 and 2002) and two state runner-up finishes (1994 and 2003) while compiling a 305-57 record in 30 years as Menomonie coach. That stretch includes 29 consecutive seasons of advancing to the playoffs, the longest streak in the state.
LaBuda's .843 winning percentage among coaches with at least 260 games coached is the fourth-highest mark in state history and the second best among active coaches. The 305 victories are seventh best in state history and fifth highest among active coaches.
LaBuda previous earned the WFCA's Positive Influence of Coaching Award in 2016.
LaBuda will enter the hall of fame with a familiar face also earning recognition as longtime Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich is receiving the WFCA's Marge and Dick Rundle Positive Influence of Coaching Award. Raykovich was previously enshrined in the hall of fame as a head coach in 2010.
Elk Mound assistant coach Mike Traun has also been selected for the hall as an assistant coach.
LaBuda and the rest of the Class of 2020 honorees will be recognized during a ceremony on April 4, 2020 at the WFCA Hall of Fame Banquet in Middleton. The rest of the 2020 hall of fame class includes head coaches Kirk DeNoyer (Wisconsin Lutheran), Steve Rux (Waukesha West) and Dan St. Arnauld (Niagara/Brillion). Head/assistant coaches Steve Lyga (Cochrane-Fountain City) and Scott Statz (Platteville) and assistant coaches Tom Fugate (Homestead), Paul Martin (Waunakee) and Bernie Schmidt (Cudahy) will also be recognized as a part of the class.
Brad Arnett of NX Level will earn the WFCA's Dave McClain Distinguished Service Award while David Keel of Homestead and Bill Turnquist of West De Pere will be honored as a part of the Wisconsin High School Athletic Coaches Association's 2020 Hall of Fame Class.
