It took a four-quarter effort from the Menomonie football team to stay undefeated.
An interception with 49 seconds left in the game by Jed Ogea sealed the game as the Mustangs took down Hudson 22-14 at Don and Nona Williams Stadium on Friday night.
"I thought our kids really stepped up and were really physical when we needed to and they executed," Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda said. "We controlled the ball a lot tonight even though we didn’t score a lot of points, we controlled the time of possession."
The Mustangs (6-0, 4-0) looked to have put the game away when Will Ockler fought his way for a two-yard touchdown with 3:38 left to play as Menomonie took a 22-7 lead but Hudson (2-4, 2-2) continued a strong offensive second half in response.
A pass interference call pushed the Raiders near the 50-yard line on the ensuing possession before a big pass play to Matteo Bonnin put Hudson in the red zone. Quarterback Jake Miller completed the drive with a three-yard score with 1:49 left in the fourth.
Hudson had three timeouts to work with and it forced Menomonie into a three and out getting the ball back with 1:25 left.
After an incomplete pass, Miller then found his receiver for six yards to set up a short third down. Miller had a receiver open on the left side of the field but the ball went through the receivers hands right into the waiting arms of Ogea who scampered down the Menomonie sidelines before heading out of bounds and celebrating with his teammates after sealing the win.
"Just really proud of our guys," LaBuda said. "We knew this was going to be a physical war. They’re a great football team."
Menomonie had positioned themselves well in the first half as they almost put away Hudson early. The Mustangs jumped out to a 15-0 advantage and were looking to add on just before the close of the half.
The Mustangs began a drive at their own three-yard line but 12 plays later they were nearing another score. A 27-yard pass from quarterback Tyler Werner to Davis Barthen moved Menomonie near the 50 before a trick play that saw running back DeVauntaye Parker throw a 27-yard pass to Kaleb Kazmarek put Menomonie near the red zone.
You have free articles remaining.
Four plays later the Mustangs converted on a fourth and six to earn their way to the 1-yard line with 11 seconds to half. Hudson bottled up Parker for no gain and with a pile near the goal line and no timeouts left time expired in the second quarter.
"If we would have gotten that one right before half it probably would have changed the game," LaBuda said.
After Menomonie held Hudson to just one first down in the first half the Raider offense picked up in the second. Hudson threw for 140 yards after the break. Part of the turnaround was a switch to Miller just before the fourth quarter began. He was 6-for-11 for 115 yards in about a quarter of action.
"They threw the ball a little bit more than we had seen in the past but that was primarily because we stuffed the run," LaBuda said. "Our kids played really good against the run."
Menomonie outpaced Hudson 352-195 in total yards. The Mustangs held the Raiders to just 19 yards in the first half.
Werner was 7-for-12 for 149 yards and a touchdown for the game after he started 6-for-7 in the first half. Parker ran the ball 21 times for 63 yards. Ockler, Thomas Poplawski and Zach DeMarce each eclipsed 30 yards rushing.
Barthen caught four passes for 104 yards as he sparked the team's opening drive with a 33-yard reception that moved Menomonie down to the Hudson six that led to an Ockler 1-yard score.
Barthen also had an interception in the third quarter, one of three turnovers forced by the Mustang defense.
Menomonie will look to keep rolling next week as the Mustangs travel to Superior.