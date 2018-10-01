The Menomonie football football team improved to 6-1 on the season with a 17-6 win over Superior on Friday and Don and Nona Williams Stadium.
The Mustangs (6-1, 4-1) scored a touchdown in the second and third quarter to take a 14-0 lead and Thomas Poplawski added a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter after the Spartans cut the deficit to eight points.
Kade Schultz ran for 87 yards in a balanced rushing effort in which five different players had at least three carries. Poplawski added 56 yards, Will Ockler ran for 28 yards and a third-quarter score, Logan Sorenson had 24 yards and quarterback Jack Ebert had three yards rushing to go with 64 yards passing and a touchdown.
Ebert’s touchdown pass to Jaylen Wright in the second quarter started the scoring in the win.
Superior quarterback Jarrett Gronski threw for 75 yards including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Brady Herbst in the fourth quarter for the Spartans.
The Menomonie defense limited a strong Spartan ground attack to just 97 yards on 33 carries and only 172 yards of total offense as the Mustangs won their third game in a row.
Menomonie exits week seven in a three-way tie atop the Big Rivers Conference standings with Hudson and River Falls after both teams were also victorious.
