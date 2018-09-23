Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Touchdown-Centerpiece

Sam Zbornik (#18) caught the come-from-behind pass with 2:48 seconds left in the game to seal the Mustangs' win over the Hudson Raiders.

 DALE MOE, The Dunn County News

The Menomonie football team scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to rally to a 20-17 victory over previously unbeaten Hudson on Friday evening in a Big Rivers Conference heavyweight showdown.

The Mustangs (5-1, 3-1) trailed 17-7 in the third quarter after a 54-yard touchdown pass from Keyser Helterbrand to Ben Karls, but would battle back to deal the Raiders their first defeat of the season.

Jake Ebert finished with 340 passing yards and three touchdowns, while completing 17 of 34 passes. Ebert found Dylan Boecker and Sam Zbornik for touchdown connections in the fourth quarter. First Ebert hit a 63-yard scoring pass to Boecker to close the gap to 17-13 with 10:37 to go. The Mustangs would take the lead in the final minutes on an eight-yard touchdown to Zbornik.

Boecker finished with 153 yards receiving on five catches while Zbornik had six catches for 98 yards and two touchdown catches.

The Raiders (5-1, 3-1) jumped out to a 10-0 lead late in the second quarter before the Mustangs answered Hudson’s first touchdown with one of their own on Ebert’s three-yard scoring pass to Zbornik.

Kade Schultz led Menomonie with 42 yards rushing in the win.

Helterbrand was 19 of 29 for 275 yards and threw two scores for Hudson, who entered the contest ranked ninth in the latest WisSports.net Division 1 state coaches poll.

With the win the Mustangs pull into a four-way tie atop the Big Rivers Conference standings with Hudson, Rice Lake and River Falls.

Menomonie returns home to Don and Nona Williams Stadium this Friday when the Mustangs host Superior. The Spartans (4-2, 2-2) are coming off a 26-7 victory at Chippewa Falls last Friday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.