The Menomonie football team scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to rally to a 20-17 victory over previously unbeaten Hudson on Friday evening in a Big Rivers Conference heavyweight showdown.
The Mustangs (5-1, 3-1) trailed 17-7 in the third quarter after a 54-yard touchdown pass from Keyser Helterbrand to Ben Karls, but would battle back to deal the Raiders their first defeat of the season.
Jake Ebert finished with 340 passing yards and three touchdowns, while completing 17 of 34 passes. Ebert found Dylan Boecker and Sam Zbornik for touchdown connections in the fourth quarter. First Ebert hit a 63-yard scoring pass to Boecker to close the gap to 17-13 with 10:37 to go. The Mustangs would take the lead in the final minutes on an eight-yard touchdown to Zbornik.
Boecker finished with 153 yards receiving on five catches while Zbornik had six catches for 98 yards and two touchdown catches.
The Raiders (5-1, 3-1) jumped out to a 10-0 lead late in the second quarter before the Mustangs answered Hudson’s first touchdown with one of their own on Ebert’s three-yard scoring pass to Zbornik.
Kade Schultz led Menomonie with 42 yards rushing in the win.
Helterbrand was 19 of 29 for 275 yards and threw two scores for Hudson, who entered the contest ranked ninth in the latest WisSports.net Division 1 state coaches poll.
With the win the Mustangs pull into a four-way tie atop the Big Rivers Conference standings with Hudson, Rice Lake and River Falls.
Menomonie returns home to Don and Nona Williams Stadium this Friday when the Mustangs host Superior. The Spartans (4-2, 2-2) are coming off a 26-7 victory at Chippewa Falls last Friday.
