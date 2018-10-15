The Menomonie football team ran for more than 200 yards and forced five interceptions on defense on its way to a 35-21 victory over Eau Claire Memorial on Friday evening at Carson Park in Eau Claire to cap the regular season.
The Mustangs (7-2, 5-2) open the Division 2 playoffs this Friday as a No. 6 seed on the road at No. 3 Pulaski.
Menomonie never trailed in the contest, jumping out to a 21-0 lead on the Old Abes before a fourth-quarter touchdown run from Kade Schultz help put the game away.
Schultz ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns while Will Ockler was close behind with 103 yards and a score on four carries. Schultz caught a 24-yard score from quarterback Jake Ebert less than a minute into the game to give the Mustangs the early advantage.
Ebert connected with Davis Barthen for a six-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to extend the lead and Schultz ran for a 25-yard score later in the quarter to push the Mustang advantage to 21-0.
Eau Claire Memorial battled back with two touchdowns to get within 21-13 in the third quarter. But Ockler and the Mustang offense answered with a quick-strike score when Ockler broke loose for a 65-yard scoring run to regain the two-score advantage.
Schultz’s seven-yard touchdown run with 3:01 left in the game helped seal the win for the Mustangs.
Pulaski (8-1) finished second to Bay Port in the Fox River Classic Conference during the regular season. The ground-based team is led offensively by Dylan Hendricks (2,067 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net. Pulaski enters the playoffs on a four-game winning streak. The winner of Friday’s playoff game will face the winner of the No. 2 River Falls/No. 7 Kaukauna matchup next week in the second round.
