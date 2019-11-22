Menomonie senior offensive lineman Andrew Fenton and Elk Mound senior running back Blaze Todd were each named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state teams for the 2019 season.
Fention was a large school selection for the offensive line while Todd was named to the small school team as an offensive back.
Menomonie senior outside linebacker Thomas Poplawski was an honorable mention all-state large school selection.
The large school offensive player of the year is Bay Port’s Isaiah Gash while Hunter Wohler of Muskego was named the defensive player of the year.
Racine Lutheran’s Tyler Tenner was selected as the small school offensive player of the year and Stratford’s Ben Barten was the defensive player of the year.
Nine Mustangs selected to Big Rivers Conference first team
Menomonie had nine players selected to the Big Rivers All-Conference first team.
Linebacker Thomas Poplawski was named the co-defensive player of the year. He shared that honor with River Falls’ Joe Stoffel.
In addition to Poplawski, the Menomonie defense had five other individuals on the first team.
Davis Barthen and Jed Ogea were first team defensive back while Carter Luzinski and Dylan Boecker were defensive lineman selections. Will Ockler was named to the first team as a linebacker.
On offense, Fenton was selected as an offensive lineman and DeVauntaye Parker earned first team honors at running back.
Tyler Werner was selected as the first team punter.
Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda was named the Big Rivers coach of the year.
Werner was also on the second team as a quarterback along with Luzinski on the offensive line.
