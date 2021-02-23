Prep Football: Menomonie's LaBuda retires after 32 seasons, five state championships as program's head coach

Next step

LaBuda wanted to make sure he wasn't leaving the next head coach in an awkward position. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic made the 2020 season a challenging one for everyone and LaBuda didn't want a new coach to be getting up to speed during that unprecedented time.

With things hopefully moving towards a more standard 2021 season in the fall, LaBuda feels whoever is next to lead the program is coming into a good situations. The Mustangs return many key contributors from last year's team and should one again be one of the top teams in the area.

“I just felt like as a coach it was a good time for the transition because you don’t want to leave the cupboard bare," LaBuda said. "I just felt like this was a good time.”

LaBuda steps away from the program proud for many things it has accomplished. Proud of the relationships and bonds he's formed with his fellow coaches and former players. Proud of the now 26 former players that are coaching in college or high school and how he and his staff have been able to work with several generations of the same families throughout the years.

And proud of how in a changing football landscape, his Menomonie teams were just that.